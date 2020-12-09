Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lorraine Ofstun Doyle
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020

Lorraine Ofstun Doyle

March 13, 1933 - December 4, 2020

Lorrie Doyle died Friday December 4, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, Wash.

Lorraine Olivia Ofstun was born March 13, 1933 to Olivia and Ludwig of Eastman, Wisconsin, joining her older brother, Milford. She thrived in the small town atmosphere, attending a red brick school house directly across the street from the Ofstun family home. After graduating from high school in Prairie du Chien and attending Luther College in Decorah, Iowa for a year, she transferred to Swedish Hospital's School of Nursing in Minneapolis, Minnesota, graduating as an R.N. After joining several "Nomad Nurses" and traveling the country, finding jobs along the way, she eventually found her dream job in San Francisco, California as a cardiac scrub nurse at the U.C.S.F. Moffit-Long Medical Center. She renewed the acquaintance of a friend, Gerry Doyle who, after his service in the Navy worked in the banking industry in the bay area. After a courtship they were married at the Star of the Sea Parish, Sausalito in 1965 beginning a happy marriage of 54 years. They enjoyed the new home they built in San Rafael, commuting daily to jobs in the city over the Golden Gate Bridge. Having no children of their own, they found great satisfaction in adopting rescue dogs, namely Weimaraners. Upon retirement, she and Gerry moved to Wisconsin to be closer to cousins and friends in the area. Eventually memories of warm, sunny California weather lured them away from the frigid Midwest winters and they settled in Palm Desert, California, enjoying many years there. In 2017, they moved to Longview to be closer to family. They especially enjoyed having Milford take them out for ice cream, home for occasional meals and family birthdays, drives around town and a Christmas Eve service. Lorrie was devastated when Gerry died in 2019.

Lorrie is survived by her brother, Milford, sister-in-law, Marge and nephews Bill and Bruce Ofstun. Predeceasing her were her parents, Olivia and Ludwig, her husband, Gerry, nephew Eric Ofstun and niece, Annie Ofstun Tubby.

Cremation has taken place. Private memorial services are planned. The family is grateful for the kind care of Lorrie at Canterbury Gardens and the Community Home Health and Hospice of Longview.


Published by The Daily News on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dear Dr. Ofstun, Marge and family, I am so sorry to hear of the loss of Lorraine. I can only imagine all the fun times you shared together and may you be comforted by your memories of those special times together, Please know and feel somehow just how much I really care. Sincerely, Tanya Nelson (RN-ICU St. Johns)
Tanya Pankratz Nelson
December 14, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results