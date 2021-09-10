Lowell Harold Castle

Apr. 6, 1930 - Aug. 31, 2021

Lowell Harold Castle entered into rest on August 31, 2021. Born April 6, 1930 in Marshal, Minnesota, Lowell was the second of 4 children born of John and Francis Castle. Growing during the depression and World War II was difficult for the Castle children and they moved from one place to another and finally settled, first, in Spokane and finally in Parkland where Lowell graduated from high school. Lowell entered the work field as a machinist for Fort Lewis Ordinance Supply in the Tacoma area and was very proud that his skill level and speed was better than those who had work for the company for years. The Korean War interrupted his time there and he was drafted into the Army, serving from May 15, 1951 to April 24, 1953 attaining the rank of Sergeant and working with a machinist unit. While serving, Lowell earned the Korean Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal.

Lowell's post- Korea days were varied and colorful as Lowell was never one to move away from a story or a conflict. Using benefits he received from the military, Lowell graduated from Pacific Lutheran University with a business degree of which he was extremely proud. He mostly enjoyed life as a well driller and a bachelor. But then came Mary, his wife of several years that he adored until her death in 1984. Lowell returned to his bachelor days and ways and spent his free time hunting fishing, growing his prized tomatoes and enjoying life along the Nisqually River outside of Yelm and at the base of Mt. Rainier. Well-drilling became his trade and he eventually opened his own company to serve the south sound area.

More recently, Lowell encountered declining vision and health that lead to him needing more care than he wished to acknowledge. After suffering a major stroke, Lowell moved to Longview where his nephew and niece-in-law, Bill and Marjie, could watch over and take care of him. For this past year, Lowell has enjoyed living at Ullmann Family Homes where the staff and residents (including the birds and deer), became a second family to him.

Lowell was preceded in death by his wife (Mary) parents, sister (Doris Schrader) brother (M. W. (Red) Castle) and long-time friend LaVerna Young. Those surviving include Darlene Holtby (Lowell's sister), multiple nieces and nephews spanning several generations, cousins and special friends Sparkle, Don, Adrian, Denise and all the residents and staff of the Ullmann Home. We are eternally grateful to Denise and the staff for the love and care with each and every day. May hamburger days be the order of the day!

Graveside service with military honors will be held at the Yelm Cemetery, Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11 am. Small reception to follow at the Yelm Senior Center.

A memorial is being planned for those in the Longview area later in the month.