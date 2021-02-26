Menu
Lula Maxine Huft
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021

Lula Maxine Huft

February 3, 1941 - February 11, 2021

On February 11, 2021, Lula finally got to go home to the waiting arms of her Heavenly Father, set free from 11 years of Alzheimer's disease and the onset of Covid-19.

Lula Maxine Garrison was born to Della and Samuel Garrison in Twin Falls, Idaho on February 3, 1941.

After graduation from Twin Falls High School in 1959, Lula attended Cosmetology school, and worked as a Cosmetologist for a number of years.

While still in high school, she met Lavern Huft and they were married April 3, 1965. In 1966, they arrived in Kelso when Lavern started his career with the Weyerhaeuser Company.

Lula was an avid bowler, and spent 40+ years bowling in daytime leagues at the Triangle Bowl with her friends and family. This was something that she truly loved. She was also very involved with her children's sports teams volunteering as "Team Mother".

After 54 years of marriage, Lavern passed away January 11, 2020. Lula spent her time living at the Canterbury Gardens Memory care facility, in Longview from September 2019 until her passing.

Lula is survived by her children, Jeff Huft, Randy Huft (Carla) and Tina Huft. She was a wonderful grandma to six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, a celebration of Lula and Lavern's life will be held in Twin Falls, Idaho later this summer.


Published by The Daily News on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thoughts and prayers to Jeff, Randy and Tina. Your mom was a special lady.
Scott Monroe
February 28, 2021
