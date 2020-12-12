Lyle Donald Frenter

March 23, 1937 - November 23, 2020

Lyle Donald Frenter, beloved husband of Mary Frenter, stepped into the presence of Jesus Christ on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10 PM at his home in Tulian, Puerto Cortes, Honduras, surrounded by Mary and all 29 of his H2H family who live with him. He was born in his childhood home on Studebaker Road on March 23rd, 1937, in Castle Rock, Washington, the son of Dan and Olive Frenter, who preceded him in death along with his brother Bill, his sister Danella, his son-in-law Dwight Clark, and his spiritual daughter, Amy Serrano and two of his H2H granddaughters, Maby and Diana.

In Washington State, he taught music in the Stevenson-Carson School District, and others, for 40+ years, and coached middle school football.

Lyle loved to teach, he loved to fish, he loved to grow things, he loved to build things and he loved jazz and classical music. In fact, he left this earth listening to his favorite jazz tunes. For 20 years he and Mary owned several rental properties in Castle Rock, Washington, where they met Oscar and Amy Serrano in 1997.

When Hurricane Mitch hit in 1998, along with Oscar and Amy Serrano, he and Mary were cofounders of Worldwide Heart to Heart Ministries to care for abused and abandoned children in Honduras. Over the last 22 years Worldwide Heart to Heart Ministries has loved and raised over 150 children, ministered Jesus to 1000's, educated hundreds of students in their two schools, and has cared for untold numbers in their medical dental clinic and mission teams. He served on their board of directors and spent the last 7 years of his life living with his spiritual son, Oscar Serrano, full time in Honduras as the much loved Grandpa to well over 100 children who were rescued and raised by this ministry. Dr. Suzy Ramos, one of these children, along with her sister Wendy and all the 20+ girls who share our home, lovingly and selflessly cared for Lyle 24/7 in this last year in his bedridden condition. They truly have been the hands and feet of Jesus to him.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary, three sons and daughters-in- law, Kurt and Helen Frenter, Steve and Tanya Bumstead, and Guy and Trecy Bumstead; a daughter, Michelle Clark; his spiritual son Oscar Serrano; grandsons Jon and his wife Ryan Clark, Chris Clark, Josh, Joel, Brooks, and Grey Bumstead; granddaughter Miranda Bumstead, spiritual granddaughters Sarah and Rachel Serrano; two great grandsons, Jack and Aiden Clark, and many nieces and nephews, as well as all the H2H Family children he helped care for over the last 20 years who called him Grandpa.

I want to thank all of you who have prayed for Lyle during this ten year journey of diagnosed dementia. Thank you to our Heart to Heart Family from our church here in Puerto Cortes, especially Oscar Vasquez and his daughters Eliny and Karolina, for their loving care for Lyle through the emergency trips to the hospital and for helping now as he is laid to rest. Thank you to our H2H Clinic Dr. Iliana who cared for Lyle these last years, making numerous house calls when he needed her. I especially thank our son, Oscar Serrano and all our Heart to Heart children for their devotion, love and care for Lyle these last several years of his illness. Lyle asked Jesus into his heart in 5th grade, and rededicated his life to Him in 2008. He was baptized in the Columbia River in 2009. We will all surely see him again when we join him with Jesus someday in glory. All praise to God our Father!! Amen.