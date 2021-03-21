Major James Bergh

February 18, 1937 - March 14, 2021

Major James Bergh, United States Air Force (Ret), died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at age 84. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was born in Tacoma, Washington on February 18, 1937. Shortly after his birth, his family moved to Montana, where he grew up and considered his roots. In Chester, Montana he first met and fell in love with his beautiful wife Beverly (in third grade, to be exact). I know some may find this hard to believe, but it's 100% a fact. They shared a beautiful love story that seems only possible in books - marrying in 1959.

After graduating high school in 1957, Jim enlisted in the Air Force and enrolled in Anesthesia school at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington. After graduation, he transferred to active duty in Vietnam, serving his country with honor. Jim retired from the Air Force in 1982 and started a private practice moving to Longview, Washington in 1983 and had since resided. He practiced Anesthesia until the late nineties before he retired.

Jim was about service to others, willing to help anyone he met. He delighted in his community and would gladly strike up a conversation with any stranger, genuinely curious about others. With a generous open heart, Jim was always available to those in need. He was a straight shooter who spoke honestly. He loved to garden and share his apples, for he had many.

Jim received the Bronze Star Service Medal, and he was a proud Mustang in the Air Force, a Shriner, a Mason, and a Scoutmaster.

One of his most prized passions was his black labs. He personally trained them receiving Grand National Masters titles in hunt tests and field trials.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Beverly, his son James Bergh ll, his daughter Shelli Bergh, his daughter-in-law Amy, his brother George Bergh, sister Jessalyn Dilling and most precious, his three grandsons Mason, Ian and Brandon.

Jim will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.