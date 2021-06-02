Menu
Maradee J. Moss-Thomas
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021

Maradee (Maude) J. Moss - Thomas

June 9, 1957 – May 23, 2021

Maradee (Maude) Moss-Thomas 63 of Longview, Wash., died peacefully at St. Johns Hospital surrounded by loved ones.

Born in Longview, Wash. Graduated from Kelso High in 1975, and was married to John Thomas of Longview.

She is proceeded in death by her husband John Thomas, stepson Mike Thomas, Father Richard Moss, and Mother Barbara Moss.

She Left behind two sisters – JoAnna Archer and Pamela Adams, two step sons – John Thomas Jr. and Jacob (Jason) Thomas - three grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at the Green Hills Memorial, 1939 Mt Brynion Rd, Kelso, WA on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 1:00 pm.


Published by The Daily News on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Green Hills Memorial
1939 Mt Brynion Rd, Kelso, WA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Maradee was a lovely woman. I am so sorry for your loss. I had the honor of caring for her and we became very close. She will be greatly missed.
Adrienne N Eaton
Other
June 4, 2021
Pam, Jody family I am so sorry about your loss. I would of loved to be there but still recovering from covid. Pam get a hold of me, love you and miss you. God bless I really loved Maradee she was very giving, kind and funny.
Toni Woodruff
Family
June 3, 2021
