Maradee (Maude) J. Moss - Thomas

June 9, 1957 – May 23, 2021

Maradee (Maude) Moss-Thomas 63 of Longview, Wash., died peacefully at St. Johns Hospital surrounded by loved ones.

Born in Longview, Wash. Graduated from Kelso High in 1975, and was married to John Thomas of Longview.

She is proceeded in death by her husband John Thomas, stepson Mike Thomas, Father Richard Moss, and Mother Barbara Moss.

She Left behind two sisters – JoAnna Archer and Pamela Adams, two step sons – John Thomas Jr. and Jacob (Jason) Thomas - three grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at the Green Hills Memorial, 1939 Mt Brynion Rd, Kelso, WA on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 1:00 pm.