Marian Lois Griffith

November 14, 1926 - September 16, 2020

Marian Lois Griffith of Longview passed away on September 16, 2020 at St. Johns Hospital. She is now reunited with her dear husband, Bob, after being separated from him since his passing in 2015.

Marian was born in Spokane, Washington on November 14, 1926 as the third child of four children. She graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane and it was there she met her future husband.

She and Bob attended Washington State College after he completed his Navy service in WWII. Marian pledged Tri Delta and studied Child Development at WSC. They married on Halloween in 1948 and soon started to build their family of four children – Marian's dream. They lived the first 18 years of their married lives on the north side of Spokane where they were one of the founding families of the Northwood Presbyterian Church. She was crowned "Mrs. Spokane" in 1961 and went on to become a finalist in the Mrs. Washington contest.

The family moved to Edmonds, Washington in 1966 when Bob was transferred to Seattle, and the family built their house there, with the help of her father, Bob's father and brother-in-law. That move marked the first time Marian had lived in another city other than Spokane or her college years in Pullman.

While Marian lived in Edmonds, she worked part-time for many years in the Shoreline School District as a teacher's aide in the Child Guidance class. She taught high school students how to teach pre-school children. In her spare time, she was active in Edmonds Presbyterian Church leading, among other things, many Vacation Bible Schools. She and Bob were active Band Boosters members, organizing rummage sale fundraisers and chaperoning Woodward Sr. High School band trips nine years in a row.

Marian was a dedicated Campfire Girls member as a child, camp counselor as an adolescent and young adult, and leader as a mother. Their double car garage in Edmonds once served as a mini-Campfire Mint warehouse when she performed the prestigious role of Mint Depot Chairwoman.

It was during her time in Edmonds that Marian developed a love and talent for tole and other forms of decorative painting. She denied being an artist, but those who have enjoyed her work would beg to differ! She also began restoring antique dolls, and making and dressing porcelain reproductions.

Several years after Bob and Marian became empty-nesters, they moved to a smaller house overlooking the Columbia River outside Longview. They loved the elk in their yard, watched the deer eat their peaches, pears and apples, and didn't mind a raccoon eating the cat's food or the occasional bat in the house. She called it her "cabin" and became an expert at growing hydrangeas. They enjoyed the screams of eagles, the barks of sea lions, and the blasts of a ship's foghorn. Each glorious sunrise over Mt. St. Helens warmed her heart and fed her soul as she sipped coffee with her husband in front of the fire in their wood stove.

Marian loved the outdoors her entire life. The woods were her favorite where she enjoyed camping and backpacking. Each sailboat voyage to the Washington San Juan's or the Canadian Gulf Islands added to her story repertoire. She and Bob traveled with a fifth-wheel trailer in later years throughout the West, with their camping club, on Elder Hostels, and several times with the Mobile Missionary Assistant Program where they helped repair or build Christian camps, schools, and churches.

Marian was an active and devoted member of the Longview Community Church. She felt loved by the people from her first steps into the church and was baptized again on September 10, 2017. She was on the FISH board for many years and served as a phone volunteer, secretary and scheduler.

Marian's love for dolls continued throughout her adult life. She built and furnished a doll house and acquired a large collection of various types of dolls over the years. She attended her beloved monthly doll club meetings even in her 90s.

She is survived by her four children, Chris Griffith (Colleen) of Ellensburg, WA, Dave Griffith (Lucy) of Laguna Niguel, CA, Bob Griffith (Jammie Axon) of Longview, and Jan Griffith of Uddevalla, Sweden. Also surviving her are five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Jane Phillips, of Liberty Lake, Washington, her brother Everett Best (Helen) of Spokane, Washington, and sister-in-law, Dotty Charlson, of Edmonds, WA. Her oldest sister, Martha, preceded her in death. We all miss her terribly and find some comfort knowing she is with her husband in the loving arms of her Lord.

The family plans a celebration of her life at the Longview Community Church in the future.