Marilynn D. Beyl
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021

Marilynn D. Beyl

February 6, 1941 - March 1, 2021

Marilynn Duane Beyl passed away at 80 years old on March 1, 2021.

She was born on February 1, 1941, in Lynnwood, Calif. to Gerald and Lorraine Murphy. The family moved from Compton, Calif., to Yacolt, Wash., where she graduated from Battleground High School. She attended Washington State University and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1965.

Marilynn married Archie Beyl on February 16, 1973, in Vancouver, Wash. After living for a short time in Castle Rock, Wash., they settled into a house in Longview in 1974. She taught in the Longview area for most of her entire 32-year career, teaching elementary grades at St. Helens, Olympic and primarily at Robert Gray. She retired from teaching on July 1, 1998.

Marilynn was a very kind, loving, and warm person to everyone she met. She loved spending time with family, watching her granddaughters grow up, and cuddling with her kitties. She maintained and treasured her close friendships with former coworkers after retirement.

She is survived by her husband, Archie; her daughter Gretta Rich of Sequim, Wash.; her son Greg Beyl and his wife Becky of Beaverton, Ore.; granddaughters Ava and Auna Rich; brother Michael Murphy and his wife Marilyn of Lake Oswego, Ore.; and sister Patricia Dilbeck and her husband Richard of Warren, Ore.; and extended family.

No service will be held at this time.


Published by The Daily News on Mar. 13, 2021.
Bernice Bernice
April 8, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of the loss of sweet Marilynn. We both taught kindergarten at Robert Gray together. She was so loving, caring and helpful to the children and staff. Rest In Peace my sweet friend .
Jodi Wygant
March 17, 2021
So sorry to hear about the loss of your Mother, Gretta! Our sincere condolences to you, Ava, Auna and your family. She was very loved by all.
Ron and Paula Moss
March 15, 2021
Gretta and Family, Our sincere condolences for the loss of your Wife, Mother, and Grandmother. Wishing you comfort during this difficult time.
Julie Maynard
March 15, 2021
Archie and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers to all.
Carol Shaw
March 14, 2021
I remember Marilyn. She was 'as you mentioned' the sweetest lady on the planet. I use to sell Avon for a short time in the 1980's and she was one of my favorite customers. I remember meeting Gretta also She will be missed by so many.
Bev Ball
March 13, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Marilyn taught both my sons at Robert Gray and we became friends. She was the most kindest person I have ever met. We loved her. Praying for your comfort. Donna, Bill, Billy and Nick Smith
Donna Smith
March 13, 2021
Greta we are so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Bob and Susan Parvey
March 13, 2021
Uncle Archie, Gretta and Greg (and families), We were so saddened when we heard from Gretta about Aunt Marilyn. Our hearts ache for you all. Whenever we had our summer reunions we loved getting to visit with her. She will always have a special place in our hearts and memories. She was the sweetest! God Bless you all! You will be in our thoughts and prayers. Love, Kyle, Anne, Kyla, Kenley, Abby and Alex
Kyle and Anne Crisp
March 4, 2021
Uncle Archie, Greta and Greg - my heart goes out to all of you during this time. Prayers and hugs. I remember Aunt Marilyn as being so sweet and kind. Her loss will be deeply felt by all of you.
Bonny Beyl Wald
March 3, 2021
