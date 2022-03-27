Marjorie Lee Blurton

May 9, 1922 - March 19, 2022

Lee was very active with her rentals and their tenants. She loved her yard and keeping it beautiful. She worked in the Secretarial Pool at Longview Fiber for 35 years and at the Vancouver shipyards doing layout of new ships and made the maiden voyages to the mouth of the Columbia River and back to port.

She survived 2 husbands. Richard Cronn she married in 1951 and he passed in 1958. Owen Blurton married Marjorie Lee in 1968 and passed in 1995.

Lee was a member of the Lady Elks in Kelso, a Ladies Sorority in Longview and she and Owen traveled with the Elks RV group

Lee was loved by all. Warm, compassionate and outgoing and gentle lady.

Preceded in death by brother Robert Shaw

Survived by stepsons Gary Blurton Longview Mike Blurton Apache Junction, Az

Nephews Steve, Greg and Rob Shaw. Ernest Whatley, Ruth Galloway and Doris Burma. 4 Grand children and 4 great grand children