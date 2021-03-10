Mark E. Wallace

July 31, 1953 - February 16, 2021

Mark E. Wallace passed away peacefully with family by his side on February 16, 2021 at Southwest Medical Center. He was 67. He lived in Longview at the time of his passing.

Mark grew up in Castle Rock and graduated From Castle Rock High School in 1972.

He will always be remembered for his love of friends and family and his easy going personality.

Mark was preceded in death by his father Captain Dale E. Wallace, mother Betty Wallace and sister Terri Wolff.

He is survived by his son Tanner (Krista) Wallace of Ellensburg, Wash., two grand children Shyanne, Keira and his sister Mary Lou (Gary) Johnson of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., and numerous nieces and nephews. Also his dog Odie.

A celebration of life will be held this summer.

Mark will be greatly missed by all!