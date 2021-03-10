Menu
Mark E. Wallace
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021

Mark E. Wallace

July 31, 1953 - February 16, 2021

Mark E. Wallace passed away peacefully with family by his side on February 16, 2021 at Southwest Medical Center. He was 67. He lived in Longview at the time of his passing.

Mark grew up in Castle Rock and graduated From Castle Rock High School in 1972.

He will always be remembered for his love of friends and family and his easy going personality.

Mark was preceded in death by his father Captain Dale E. Wallace, mother Betty Wallace and sister Terri Wolff.

He is survived by his son Tanner (Krista) Wallace of Ellensburg, Wash., two grand children Shyanne, Keira and his sister Mary Lou (Gary) Johnson of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., and numerous nieces and nephews. Also his dog Odie.

A celebration of life will be held this summer.

Mark will be greatly missed by all!


Published by The Daily News on Mar. 10, 2021.
I was just thinking about Mark the other day and remembering the fun we had sharing our love of crochet and dogs.
Debbie Ward
Other
March 4, 2022
Bro. Mark:: U Will Be Missed U Were Such A Honest & True Friend, C.R. High School Was So Much Fun Togeather! U Were A Great Friend! Love & Hug's Bro, Love U Diane
Diane Green ( Salmon )
March 13, 2021
I'm sorry for your loss. We knew each other as kids. My parents (Perry and Bessie) and his were friends. I have fond memories of them all.
Debbie Cox (Hart)
March 12, 2021
Marks passing came as a sad surprise. I wish we could have visited more. We were great friends in high-school. Until we meet again. Rest in Peace, friend.
Caren Larsen-Teigen
March 11, 2021
So sorry for your loss. My sister Patti and Mark were friends. They can now meet again.
Cheryle Adirim Mitchell
March 10, 2021
I met Mark several years ago. We shared a love of his dogs and crocheting. I will miss his smiling face and the laughs we shared.
Debbie Ward
March 10, 2021
