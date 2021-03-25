Menu
Marlene May Bennett
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021

Marlene May Bennett

February 9, 1938 - March 19, 2021

Marlene May Bennett went to her heavenly home on March 19, 2021 in Astoria, Ore. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her faith in God and love for family were the focus of her life.

Marlene was born in Velva, North Dakota, February 9, 1938, to Gaylord Clark Bittner and Lilly Solveig Bittner (Jensen.). She moved with her family to Longview when her dad got a job at Long Bell. They lived at the foot of California Way while her dad worked in the log pond and served as night watchman. She graduated from RAL in 1956 and was Outstanding Girl's Letterman. She then ventured off with her lifelong friend, Carolynne Lanning to Boise State University, where she earned an emergency two year teaching degree while living with a dentist and his family where she did housework and helped with the kids to earn her room/board.

She then taught a year and met her future husband, Gary Ellsworth Bennett at the local Assembly of God Church. They hit it off and married June 5, 1959. After honeymooning, they went to Lincoln, Neb., where Gary attended welding school. They began what they hoped was a large family when their son Alan was born in 1961. Then it was back to Washington to work on Larsen Air Force base in Moses Lake as a welding inspector.

Gary was killed in 1962 by a drunk driver on his way to work and Marlene had to begin again, with a young one. She came back to Kelso and began attending Portland State University to get her teaching degree in Washington. She taught in Kelso for 26 years, and earned her Master's of Education degree. Upon retirement in 1996, she managed rental properties, obtained a Minister's licence from the Assemblies of God, taught Sunday School, served as a principal at the Kelso Christian Academy, and was generally fully involved in Christian service at Kelso Christian Assembly (formerly Kelso First Assembly of God.)

When health problems increased, she moved to Naselle with her son and daughter in law. They made an addition on their home for her and she spent her last years between there and Astor Place, a care facility in Astoria.

She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Alan and Diane Bennett, her two sisters, Elizabeth Meharg, Cheryl Kell, her grandchildren, Garrick, Alex and Abigail Bennett and a great granddaughter, Arya Bennett, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.

Marlene's life is summarized in the words of Saint Paul: "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." Marlene is loved and will be missed by many.

Anyone wishing to send an honorarium may send a check to the missions fund at: Kelso Christian Assembly, 403 Academy Street, Kelso, WA 98626.


Published by The Daily News on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
I knew her as a kid and most of my life. I am 40 now. She was a good person.
Caleb Jacobs
Friend
December 11, 2021
I remember Marlene´s love and grace to me and so many others who had the privilege of knowing her. While we have not seen each other since the 80´s, she is someone I hold with deep affection and respect in my heart. I rejoice for her heavenly graduation. Yet, I know the loss is deep for all. My prayers are with you.
Martie Moore
April 10, 2021
Marlene was lovely. Everyone who knew her was better because of it. Although I haven't seen Marlene in several years, I still feel close to her and often think of her. She was a perfect example of what a Christian should be like. My children all loved her too. I know she is happy to be home now. We will see you again beautiful lady.
Elizabeth Haeck
March 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Keeping you all in prayer. She was always so kind whenever I saw her.
Deanna
March 27, 2021
So sad to here this. Marlene was a second mother to me in the 60s. Sometimes I would miss the bus to go home( on purpose) and walk over to Barnes school and she would take me home with her and I would play with Allen. On occasions we would stop by the Donut shop by Catlin school and get a hot fresh donut and a cup of hot chocolate. I spent more time with Her and Allen than I did at home. Love her and will miss her greatly.
Don Davenport
March 27, 2021
