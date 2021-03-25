Marlene May Bennett

February 9, 1938 - March 19, 2021

Marlene May Bennett went to her heavenly home on March 19, 2021 in Astoria, Ore. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her faith in God and love for family were the focus of her life.

Marlene was born in Velva, North Dakota, February 9, 1938, to Gaylord Clark Bittner and Lilly Solveig Bittner (Jensen.). She moved with her family to Longview when her dad got a job at Long Bell. They lived at the foot of California Way while her dad worked in the log pond and served as night watchman. She graduated from RAL in 1956 and was Outstanding Girl's Letterman. She then ventured off with her lifelong friend, Carolynne Lanning to Boise State University, where she earned an emergency two year teaching degree while living with a dentist and his family where she did housework and helped with the kids to earn her room/board.

She then taught a year and met her future husband, Gary Ellsworth Bennett at the local Assembly of God Church. They hit it off and married June 5, 1959. After honeymooning, they went to Lincoln, Neb., where Gary attended welding school. They began what they hoped was a large family when their son Alan was born in 1961. Then it was back to Washington to work on Larsen Air Force base in Moses Lake as a welding inspector.

Gary was killed in 1962 by a drunk driver on his way to work and Marlene had to begin again, with a young one. She came back to Kelso and began attending Portland State University to get her teaching degree in Washington. She taught in Kelso for 26 years, and earned her Master's of Education degree. Upon retirement in 1996, she managed rental properties, obtained a Minister's licence from the Assemblies of God, taught Sunday School, served as a principal at the Kelso Christian Academy, and was generally fully involved in Christian service at Kelso Christian Assembly (formerly Kelso First Assembly of God.)

When health problems increased, she moved to Naselle with her son and daughter in law. They made an addition on their home for her and she spent her last years between there and Astor Place, a care facility in Astoria.

She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Alan and Diane Bennett, her two sisters, Elizabeth Meharg, Cheryl Kell, her grandchildren, Garrick, Alex and Abigail Bennett and a great granddaughter, Arya Bennett, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.

Marlene's life is summarized in the words of Saint Paul: "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." Marlene is loved and will be missed by many.

Anyone wishing to send an honorarium may send a check to the missions fund at: Kelso Christian Assembly, 403 Academy Street, Kelso, WA 98626.