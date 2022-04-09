Martha F. Hokkanen

Sept. 2, 1933 - March 30, 2022

Martha F. Hokkanen, of Longview, departed this life on Wednesday, March 30, at the age of 88, at Canterbury Gardens, in Longview, due to a stroke she had in June of 2020. Mrs. Hokkanen was preceded in death by her husband, Carl W. Hokkanen, her parents, R.M."Snooks" "Popo" and Novella "Momo" Anderson. Her son, Russell Stephen Long, and her 4 brothers, Delmer, James "Dob", Lavon Daly, and George Anderson. Mrs. Hokkanen was born in Ellisville, MS, Sept. 2, 1933. Her family moved to Kelso when she was 8 years old. She attended grade school and Jr. High in Kelso, and then R.A.Long High School in Longview. Martha was a homemaker and was also active in the Longview Cascade Players theater group and also sold Avon for many years. She and Carl were ham radio operators and worked on the communications when Mt. St. Helens erupted in 1980. Their main joy was being camp hosts around Washington, at various campgrounds, for many years in their R.V's. Martha was a fun loving person, who loved to laugh, garden, sew and was a great cook and baker. She was the loving mother of 7 children and is survived by 4 daughters. Tami Green of Renton, WA, Brenda Hokkanen of Lynnwood, WA, Rachael Yamasaki of Escondido, CA, and Amie Belenski of Longview, WA. Her 2 surviving sons are Greg Hokkanen of Albuquerque NM., and Bryan Hokkanen of Cathlamet, WA. She also has 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Martha's final arrangements are being handled by Steele Funeral Home, her wishes were to be cremated and her ashes will join those of her beloved husband, Carl Hokkanen. There will be no memorial gathering as per her wishes. In lieu of flowers, please send any remembrance contributions to Longview Hospice, who was very helpful during her last days.