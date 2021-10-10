Mary June Burnham

Jun. 3, 1931 - Jan. 9, 2021

Mary June Burnham was one of eleven children born to Margaret Ellen Newkirk and Harold Edward Newkirk. She was born in Oklahoma and moved to Oregon where she met her husband of forty-six years, Delbert Lloyd Burnham. Together they raised six children. June was passionate about family. She hosted every holiday, planned picnics, and created many fond memories with family.

June worked on the farm and ran Burnham Logging. She loved clam digging, fishing, and traveling to Alaska. She was an active member of her beloved church, Rainier Church of God, and enjoyed the many social gatherings.

June was born of June 3, 1931 and went home to be with the Lord on January 9, 2021. She is survived by her two brothers, Thurston Newkirk and Dana Newkirk both of Rainier; six children, Richard Burnham of Kaltag, Alaska, Peggy Swanson of Longview, Bob Burnham (deceased), Linda Burnham-Price of Longview, David Burnham of Rainier, and Bonnie Burnham of Rainier. June was also the proud grandmother to sixteen, great-grandmother to thirty-six, and great-great grandmother to six.