Mary June Burnham

Jun. 3, 1931 - Jan. 9, 2021

Mary June Burnham was one of eleven children born to Margaret Ellen Newkirk and Harold Edward Newkirk. She was born in Oklahoma and moved to Oregon where she met her husband of forty-six years, Delbert Lloyd Burnham. Together they raised six children. June was passionate about family. She hosted every holiday, planned picnics, and created many fond memories with family.

June worked on the farm and ran Burnham Logging. She loved clam digging, fishing, and traveling to Alaska. She was an active member of her beloved church, Rainier Church of God, and enjoyed the many social gatherings.

June was born of June 3, 1931 and went home to be with the Lord on January 9, 2021. She is survived by her two brothers, Thurston Newkirk and Dana Newkirk both of Rainier; six children, Richard Burnham of Kaltag, Alaska, Peggy Swanson of Longview, Bob Burnham (deceased), Linda Burnham-Price of Longview, David Burnham of Rainier, and Bonnie Burnham of Rainier. June was also the proud grandmother to sixteen, great-grandmother to thirty-six, and great-great grandmother to six.


Published by The Daily News on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bonnie, I'm so sorry your mom passed away. Although I didn't know her, I know she had an amazing daughter. She must have been a great mom. Thinking of you.
Oleta Simon Vernon
Other
October 17, 2021
May she Rest In Peace with our lord and savior. As well as with her son / uncle Bob .
Yolanda Lee
October 16, 2021
You always made my day with your beautiful smile and wonderful laugh. You were such an inspiration to so many of us. I love you and will miss you. Plus Dennis misses you at Karol Lee´s on Saturday
Ellen Davis
October 14, 2021
June was an amazing lady. You knew where she stood. I had the honor to get to know her when my sister Claudia married Bob. You will be missed. Beautiful family
Toni Woodruff
October 11, 2021
So sorry to hear of Mrs. Burnham´s passing. Such a nice lady. Thinking of the Burnham family & sending prayers.
Larry & Nancy Marko
October 10, 2021
