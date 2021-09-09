Mary Donald

Oct. 4, 1932 - Aug. 24, 2021

Mary Donald was born in Carrolls, WA October 4, 1932. She spent her early years there and in west Longview. Returning to Carrolls in her teens, she graduated from Kelso High School in 1950, and then attended Mt. Angel Girls College in Mt Angel, Oregon. In 1952 she married Robert Donald and moved to Woodland where they raised their family and operated a dairy farm for many years.

Mary had a zest for life and love for people and was always described as a kind, loving and wonderful person. She had a love for the Lord that radiated to others through both words and actions. Her heart and home were always open for the people around her. She loved her family well and particularly enjoyed outings in the mountains, at the coast and traveling abroad. Her smile and laughter were contagious as was her wonderful outlook on life. She loved to get together with friends and took a personal interest in everyone she met.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Margaret Firth, sister Elizabeth Phelps, and brothers Wallace Firth Jr, John Firth, and Gary Firth, her husband Robert L. Donald and son, Steven R. Donald.

She is survived by sons Jim Donald (Vicki), David Donald (Julie), Daughters Patty Donald, Janice Watts (Mike) of Woodland, and Margie McCoin (Dean) of Dallas, Oregon and Kristy Ryan (Tony) of Salem, Oregon; her beloved Ethiopian children, sons Legesse Tetemke (Mulu), Wasihun Tetemke (Seble), Aram Tetemke (Bisrat) and daughters Mebrat Tetemke Bekele (Tsegai ) and Aster Tetemke; 36 grandchildren and many many great grandchildren.

A private family burial is planned, but memorials to Mary's memory may be made to The Gideons International or Samaritans Purse.