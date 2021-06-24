Mary Lewis

June 18, 1926 - May 21, 2021

Mary Lewis, a longtime noted wood carver from Rainier, Ore., has died of heart complications at the age of 94.

Mary Lewis earned graduate degrees from the University of Oregon and Syracuse University in New York State. She was awarded fellowships which allowed her to teach at the National College of Arts in Pakistan, in Woodbury, Conn., and to work as a sculptor at the Oceanographic Museum in Newport, Ore.

Mary loved the outdoors and especially wildlife. Living in a forest next to the Columbia River she had a first hand view of the thriving life around her which became the subject matter for many of her drawings and sculptures. Frogs, fish, birds, squirrels and plants provided some of the focal points for her work. Like a child's wonder at Christmas, Mary marveled at the life around her and would give birth to those lifeforms by carving them into wood and stone. Those pieces are exhibited in The Grotto in Portland, Ore., St. John's Medical Center in Longview, churches, public gardens and sites from Connecticut and Boston to Sacramento, as well as homes throughout Oregon and Washington.

Never married, she nurtured close relationships with her siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins, and had many treasured friendships with fellow church members, artists and residents of Rainier and Longview. She is survived by her sister Sue and numerous nieces and cousins.

From 1970-76, she did research, storylines, modeling and painting for the detailed 3-D settings shown in View-Master scenes. More recently, she was commissioned to create 15 bronze reliefs of the Catholic Mysteries of the Rosary for the outdoor Grotto in Northeast Portland. Forming thin clay models eventually cast in bronze, she magically created great depth and detail depicting a Bible narrative into simple and often symbolic images.

Her many relationships with friends and family also provided inspiration for her carvings. "Emma", "Young Man With a Red Beard", "Boy","My Brother John" and "Christ" were detailed pieces she did in her career. Thought provoking work like the evocative "Despair" and "Homeless" play into our sometimes harsh, contemporary life. The playful side of Mary can be seen in her many stories created for View-Master such as "The Little Yellow Dinosaur".

She built her own studio with windows salvaged in Portland, on wooded land around her cabin in Rainier that overlooked the Columbia River. She also constructed a gallery there where she could display some of her works.

A full account of her honors, exhibitions and installations would take up too much space to detail here. A website with examples has been created at https://www.marylewissculptor.com to view much of her artwork. There is a book available which shows nearly all of her artwork through her life.

Mary Lewis lived for her work, but she also loved to invite friends to her cozy, unpretentious home, where she could serve visitors baked goods and tea, and cajole them to perform favorite tunes on the player piano. Mary will be remembered by friends and family as an inspiration for her depth as a caring person and her relentless work ethic as an artist. We have lost Mary, but her diverse, masterful work lives on to enjoy.

Donations may be made to a scholarship in Mary's name at Lower Columbia College designated for aspiring artists. You can send a check to: LCC, 1600 Maple St., Longview (stating her scholarship) or go to lowercolumbia.edu/foundation; check "Give Today"; note amount; note payment plan; in the "Write a Note" portion, state Mary Lewis Memorial Art Scholarship and complete form.

Due to limited space and covid restrictions, an invitation-only service will be held at Christ's Church in St. Helens, OR. A Zoom presentation will be posted at http://www.christchurchsthelens.org, The service will begin at 2:30 on July 10. The link will be posted at that website.