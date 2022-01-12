Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Matthew Peck
1980 - 2021
BORN
1980
DIED
2021

Matthew Aaron Peck

April 20, 1980 - Dec. 25, 2021

Matthew Aaron Peck, age 41 passed away in Frisco, Texas on December 25, 2021.

Born on April 25, 1980 in Longview, Washington. Matthew loved adventure. He enjoyed scuba diving, skydiving and racing cars. He was always willing to help those in need and was known in his community to help others with vehicle issues. Matthew served a church mission in New Caledonia, Fiji Suva.

He is survived by his wife, Ashley Peck, parents, Randle and Lorna Peck, his siblings Brandon Peck (Tiffany Peck), Sarah Eldredge (Elnathan Eldredge), Joshua Peck (Jaimee Peck) and Spencer Peck (Carmen Peck), his stepdaughter Scout and his 11 nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on February 19, 2022 at 10am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 900 11th Ave, Longview, WA 98632


Published by The Daily News on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
19
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
900 11th Ave, Longview, WA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I am so sorry and sadden to hear this news. I remember going to school with Matt and playing basketball together. RIP Buddy
Casey Sorensen
January 28, 2022
Randy n Lorna, I'm sad to read of your son's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Caren Teigen
Friend
January 20, 2022
His Classmate´s and Friends are very saddened by this news. We Hilander´s send you our deepest condolences!
Class of 1998
School
January 18, 2022
Lorna and Randy, and family, Matthew was such a great kid. We are so very sorry to hear of your loss. Our prayers for strength and comfort will be lifted for you all.
Butch and Kaye Henderson
January 12, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. I have fond memories of Matthew. My heart is with your entire family at this time. Sending hugs.
Nikki Hamburger (Lund)
January 12, 2022
Randy and family, I'm so sorry to hear of your sons passing. Prayers for comfort.
Donald Simmons
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results