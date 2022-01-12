Matthew Aaron Peck

April 20, 1980 - Dec. 25, 2021

Matthew Aaron Peck, age 41 passed away in Frisco, Texas on December 25, 2021.

Born on April 25, 1980 in Longview, Washington. Matthew loved adventure. He enjoyed scuba diving, skydiving and racing cars. He was always willing to help those in need and was known in his community to help others with vehicle issues. Matthew served a church mission in New Caledonia, Fiji Suva.

He is survived by his wife, Ashley Peck, parents, Randle and Lorna Peck, his siblings Brandon Peck (Tiffany Peck), Sarah Eldredge (Elnathan Eldredge), Joshua Peck (Jaimee Peck) and Spencer Peck (Carmen Peck), his stepdaughter Scout and his 11 nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on February 19, 2022 at 10am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 900 11th Ave, Longview, WA 98632