Mavis Ileane Hendrick
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cascade Northwest Funeral
1939 Mount Brynion Road
Kelso, WA

Mavis Ileane Hendrick

April 30, 1926 - June 19, 2021

Mavis Ileane Hendrick of Longview, Wash., passed away peacefully June 19, 2021. She was 95 years old. Mavis was born April 30, 1926 in Nebraska to Harvey and Blanche Crawford.

She graduated in 1946 from North Central Bible College in Minneapolis.

Ileane was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings; her husband Ralph Hendrick, and sons: Duane and Jerry.

She is survived by siblings: Bobby Crawford, Phyllis Hunter, and children: Shirlee Moody, Brian Fick and Evie Bartell, as well as 59-grandchildren.

Ileane will be remembered for her deep love of Jesus and her family, as well as her kind and gracious demeanor.

For their excellent care, the family wishes to extend heart-felt appreciation to: Prestige Senior Living-Monticello Park, Community Home Health & Hospice, and River Bend Adult Care.

Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to: Community Home Health & Hospice, P.O. Box 2067, Longview, WA 98632. Condolences may be sent to the family at P.O. Box 157 Castle Rock, WA 98611

At the family's request, no memorial service is planned at this time. Arrangements by: Green Hills Memorial Gardens Kelso, WA.


Published by The Daily News on Jun. 26, 2021.
A very lovely lady is with Jesus! She was always a blessing to talk to. Wonderful memories of her!
Leah Strong
Friend
July 7, 2021
Working for monticello park I had the pleasure of getting to know this wonderful lady. Such a kind heart and soul.
Chelse long
June 28, 2021
Thank you for sharing IIeane with those of us at Monticello Park. She was an interesting person and shared her wonderful stories, especially her love of God. Until we meet again Ileane , Carol Ray
Carol Ray
Friend
June 26, 2021
I have fond memories of Ileane growing up in church. She was always the same and a very gracious lady. I will always have great memories of her
Gayle Stone Hanna
Friend
June 26, 2021
