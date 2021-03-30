Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mavis M. Kinch
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021

Mavis M. (Antijunti) Kinch

September 24, 1923 - March 25, 2021

Mavis (Antijunti) Kinch was born on September 24, 1923 in Minneapolis, Minn., to Ida and Wolford Antijunti and passed away on March 25, 2021.

Her family moved from South Dakota to Longview in 1936. Mavis graduated from R.A. Long high school in 1941. She married Gene Kinch in 1943 and had two children; Jeanne Kinch Eslick and Gary Kinch. Mavis also graduated from Bernard's Beauty School and opened a very successful beauty shop in her home.

After retirement, she shared her energy, love and time with her family and grand children. Mavis enjoyed traveling in their motor home, but especially loved her beach home. Digging clams was one of her favorite pastimes. Her fried clams and clam chowder was a treat that the entire family looked forward to.

Mavis was a devoted wife, daughter, mother and grandmother. She had a wonderful disposition and a smile for everyone, there was always a "please" and a "thank you".

Mavis is preceded in death by her parents, Ida and Wolford Antijunti, husband Gene Kinch, daughter Jeanne Eslick and brothers Johnny, Lory, Bob and Russell Antijunti.

Mavis is survived by her son Gary and wife Mimi Kinch, son in law Jon Eslick, her six grandchildren; Brian, Barry and Scott Eslick; Katherine (Andy) Gerson, Joseph (Katy) Kinch and Anne (Tony) Burt and a loving nephew, Greg (Diane) thorn. She had eleven great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

A special thank you to the entire staff at the Delaware Plaza and Community Hospice for their loving care. They are true angels.

At her request, a private graveside service will be held for the family.


Published by The Daily News on Mar. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Gary and Mimi, we send our thoughts and prayers as you celebrate your mom's life. We have fond memories of you two and the times in Kelso. Best to you and your family. Your mom certainly had a long life and established many memories for you all. Blessings, Ron and Rebecca
Ron and Rebecca Yauchzee
April 10, 2021
So sorry for your loss, may Gods mighty arms surround you all at this time and give you comfort ..Amen
Terry Wishard n family
April 2, 2021
Her parents with fAmily traveled to Washington with my parents Ed & Edna Koistinen arriving in Wa.State12-03-1936.We we´re cousins.I had thought about her if she was with us .Thoughts & Prayers !
Delores Koistinen Smith
March 31, 2021
Gary, our thoughts and prayers go out to you and family
Mike & Rosalie McDermid
March 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results