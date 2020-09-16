Max Kendale Cody

July 16, 1931 - July 22, 2020

Max Kendale Cody, 89, passed away in his home in Brownsville, Texas on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was the son of Roy Ney Cody and Clara Eula Freeman Cody, of Longview, Wash. He was born in Tipton, Oklahoma on July 16, 1931. Max grew up in Longview, Wash., where he graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1949 before joining the US Army and served in the 11th Airborne Division. He then moved to El Salvador, Central America with his wife Ethel Mae Cody. They were married 35 years and raised their children in San Salvador; Pamela, Steve, and Kimberly. Max worked for the De Sola Family there and subsequently managed a laundry soap plant and then a vegetable oil plant. This work provided extensive travel and he then became an independent construction consultant. He was involved in the construction of the new American Embassy and a large Children's Hospital in El Salvador.They moved back to the USA in 1969 and chose Brownsville, Texas due to the climate and fishing and hunting environment. Max worked for Olebay Norton Company in Brownsville. He ran the plant that made fluorspar briquettes produced for the steel industry.

In 1987 Max married Rosa Baires who passed away in 2010. Max is survived by his brother Steve R. Cody (Pearl) of Kelso, Wash.; sister Cherry Zavrsnick (Bill Miller) of Vancouver, Wash.; daughters Pamela Schultz (Carl) of Tucson, Ariz., Kimberly Pointer (Larry) of Belton, Texas; son Steve K. Cody(Wilhelmina) of San Benito, Texas, step-son Francisco R. Baires (Rosario) of Seymour, Ind.; grandchildren Pamela Ramirez, Erik Pointer, Francisco J. Baires, Steve K. Cody II, Christina Cooper, Elizabeth Reyes, Alyssa Glasby; and 17 great-grandchildren. Max is also survived by the many people in his chosen family of friends.

He loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed sharing those moments with his loved ones over the years. Max will be greatly missed by many, he was loving and caring and had a positive outlook on life that inspired people to keep moving forward, no matter what this life threw at them. Indeed, he would often say the only thing he ever had to complain about was "the price of fish bait"! Max will be greatly missed but he shared his love with so many people that are blessed to call him family or friend.

Due to the Coronavirus, Max's remains were cremated. A "Celebration of Life" Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.