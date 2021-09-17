Menu
Maxine Carlson
Maxine Margaret Minium Carlson

Nov. 2, 1927 - Sept. 5, 2021

Maxine died Sunday September 5th in Longview, she was 95. She was married to Vern Carlson who passed away in 1998. They had three children, Pam, Randy and Debbie Carlson. They lived in Longview next to the fairgrounds for many years. Maxine was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandma. She leaves behind her daughter Debbie Carlson of Vancouver, son David Carlson of Kelso, sister Darlean Walace of Toledo, brother Jess Minium of Kelso and many grandchildren and great grand children. She will be greatly loved and missed.

Green Hill Memorial gardens Graveside Service Monday September 20th, at 2pm.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
