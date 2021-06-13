May Iva Lehner

April 30, 1929 – May 29, 2021

May Iva Lee was the first of four children born to Frank and Millicent Lee on April 30, 1929 in Santa Barbara, Calif. May was a descendant of Daniel Lee, missionary to The Dalles area of the Oregon Territory. At age twelve May moved to Ridgefield, Wash. There she helped care for her family and attended school. May held leadership roles in many school activities and clubs, including serving as president of the Honor Society and as artist for the school newspaper. In 1948 May married Gilbert Lehner of Ridgefield and they made their first home there. In 1956 they moved to Vancouver, Wash., and in 1965 to Longview. Together they raised five children.

May worked as a bank teller before marrying, then became a dedicated homemaker caring for her husband and children with patience and love. With her husband she traveled and visited friends in Europe and Mexico. She was always eager to learn about different cultures and cuisine. May learned Spanish and enjoyed helping Spanish speaking elementary students learn English. The memory of her holiday dinners of Spanish paella will be treasured and missed. With her mastery of sewing and embroidery she created cherished keepsakes for her family. May always kept a lovely yard for her neighbors to enjoy. She sought beauty and quality in all her endeavors.

At age 92, May passed away at the Hospice Care Center in Longview with her family by her side. May will be lovingly missed by her children Melanie Ault, Jerry Lehner, Kathy Arveson, Tom Lehner and their spouses; her brother Bill Lee and sister Margie Roesen; her 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Gilbert, daughter Barbara Lehner and sister Patti Rifenburg.

A memorial gathering will be planned for a future date. Donations to Community Hospice are encouraged in lieu of flowers.