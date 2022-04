Melrae C. Hanly

January 27, 1927 - March 9, 2021

Melrae passed away in the loving hands of her caregivers.

She will be remembered as a kind, generous, strong and independent woman. She was a talented seamstress and gardener. Melrae spent many years as the secretary/treasurer of the Cascade Mariners Chapter of the American Merchant Marine Veterans, and loved her many dogs. She had a great sense of humor and a wonderful smile.