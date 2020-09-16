Meribe Elaine Newman

February 20, 1927 - September 11, 2020

Meribe Elaine Newman passed away peacefully at home on September 11, 2020. Mrs.Newman was born on February 20, 1927 to Kinzie Lee and Frances Mae (Eads) Hooper in Simi Valley, California. She married Walter Gale Newman in 1945 and lived in Dallas, Texas and Fillmore, Calif., before moving to Cowlitz County in 1947. She was preceded in death by her husband and her son Gary G. Newman. She is survived by her daughter Lora L. Venable (Jim) of Longview, daughter -in- law Judith Newman of Portland, and grandchildren Kevin Venable, Jessica Venable, Zen Newman, and Zoie Newman. At Mrs. Newman's request, there will be a private scattering.