Michael Jon Danchok

Sept. 7, 1966 - April 5, 2022

Mike passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on April 5, 2022.

He is survived by his daughter Lilli, his mother Judy and his brother Steve (Debbie). He was preceded in death by his father Steve.

Mike enjoyed hunting trips to Central Oregon and Idaho. He was also a devout University of Oregon Duck Football fan. Go Ducks!

A service will be held Saturday April 23, 2022 at 11:00am at the Catholic Church in Rainier Oregon. He will be greatly missed.