Michael Miranda
1984 - 2022
BORN
1984
DIED
2022

Michael Gilberto Miranda Jr.

July 22, 1984 - Jan. 3, 2022

Mickey Miranda left this world and his mother Arleen and stepfather David, girlfriend Kenda and her daughters Payton and Kennedy, many family members, and friends on January 3rd, 2022. He was born July 22, 1984 in Longview, the only son of Arleen (Whitney) Goedert and Michael G Miranda Sr(deceased). The family will have a private burial, his Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. His complete obituary can be viewed on the Longview Memorial Park website.


Published by The Daily News on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
He used to work at Aaron's furniture store. He would deliver stuff to your home. He was always so nice and professional. This is shocking as he was so young. Sending my sympathy to his family and dear friends. May he rest in peace.
Anne
Other
February 1, 2022
Oh Mick. Just a funny guy. Had the pleasure of growing up with him in school and ended up being neighbors for awhile. Such a great guy. He will be missed
Danielle Embree
School
January 18, 2022
