Michael Gilberto Miranda Jr.

July 22, 1984 - Jan. 3, 2022

Mickey Miranda left this world and his mother Arleen and stepfather David, girlfriend Kenda and her daughters Payton and Kennedy, many family members, and friends on January 3rd, 2022. He was born July 22, 1984 in Longview, the only son of Arleen (Whitney) Goedert and Michael G Miranda Sr(deceased). The family will have a private burial, his Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. His complete obituary can be viewed on the Longview Memorial Park website.