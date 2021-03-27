We are so emotional can't sleep I only wish I could hear you yell at me once again I miss you so much love you love steven
Steven
April 2, 2021
We were so sad to hear about the unexpected passing of Michelle. To young to be taken from her family. Life is precious don't take it for granted. Ashley our hearts are heavy for you at this time too. Your mom will be with Michelle and watching over all of you with love and prayers.
Scot and Julie Small
March 29, 2021
I miss you so much I hope your having fun wherever you are I will be strong and take care of family love you so much it hurts I will never find anyone close to how awesome you were talk to you later love steven
Steven
March 26, 2021
You were my best friend my everything I feel in love with you the first time I saw you 30 years ago I will never forget All the fun and joy we had together love you forever steven
Steven husband
March 26, 2021
John and Kyla Perala
March 23, 2021
So sorry, I remember her from minimart at chevron. She always friendly, I was really sad when I heard this. Take care. I will miss seeing her behind counter at chevron.
Nan Winters
March 21, 2021
My Michelle. You left us too soon but i will cherish the memories. So many wonderful memories in Danville. You and Kyla being best friends and sometimes partners in crime. I love you so much and will miss you more than you know.
Betty Martin
March 20, 2021
Ashley and family, I am very sorry for your loss. May all the good memories comfort you at this time.
Kathy Loney
March 19, 2021
Michelle , you will always have a place in my heart and I know you know that. Your girls will be fine because you did an amazing job raising them. Prayers to your family , I will always love you ..until we meet again!