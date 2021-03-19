Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michelle Lynn Minnier
1976 - 2021
BORN
1976
DIED
2021

Michelle Lynn Minnier

March 27, 1976 - March 10, 2021

Michelle Lynn Minnier, a resident of Longview, Wash., passed on March 10, 2021 at the age of 44 in Vancouver, Wash.

Michelle was born on March 27, 1976 in Spokane, Wash. She lived many different places but spent most of her childhood in Danville, Calif., before moving to Longview in 2004 where she lived out the remaining years of her life. Michelle worked in retail her entire adult life and had an overflowing love for people. She built close relationships with her coworkers and customers and considered them family. She loved to talk to them and hear all their stories.

Michelle was a devoted wife and mother. Her greatest joy in life was caring for her family and giving everything she could to her children. She raised her girls with love and compassion and wanted nothing more than to teach them to be strong, independent women. She was the mom they could go to for anything; her girls know that, but their friends always felt that as well. Her smile would forever light up a room and her compassion made everyone around her feel welcomed and loved.

Michelle is survived by her husband, Steven Minnier; her three daughters Skylar Paige, Morgan Michelle and Shelby Lynn; her sister Ashley Wallace and her two children Ayden and Addison. She is also survived by numerous friends and family members in Longview, Wash., Colville, Wash., and California.

She loved and was loved by too many to list. She is preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Paige Hanshaw.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday March 27, 2021 at 2:00pm at the McClelland Center, 951 Delaware St. Longview, WA.


Published by The Daily News on Mar. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Service
2:00p.m.
McClelland Center
951 Delaware St. , Longview, WA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
We are so emotional can't sleep I only wish I could hear you yell at me once again I miss you so much love you love steven
Steven
April 2, 2021
We were so sad to hear about the unexpected passing of Michelle. To young to be taken from her family. Life is precious don't take it for granted. Ashley our hearts are heavy for you at this time too. Your mom will be with Michelle and watching over all of you with love and prayers.
Scot and Julie Small
March 29, 2021
I miss you so much I hope your having fun wherever you are I will be strong and take care of family love you so much it hurts I will never find anyone close to how awesome you were talk to you later love steven
Steven
March 26, 2021
You were my best friend my everything I feel in love with you the first time I saw you 30 years ago I will never forget All the fun and joy we had together love you forever steven
Steven husband
March 26, 2021
John and Kyla Perala
March 23, 2021
So sorry, I remember her from minimart at chevron. She always friendly, I was really sad when I heard this. Take care. I will miss seeing her behind counter at chevron.
Nan Winters
March 21, 2021
My Michelle. You left us too soon but i will cherish the memories. So many wonderful memories in Danville. You and Kyla being best friends and sometimes partners in crime. I love you so much and will miss you more than you know.
Betty Martin
March 20, 2021
Ashley and family, I am very sorry for your loss. May all the good memories comfort you at this time.
Kathy Loney
March 19, 2021
Michelle , you will always have a place in my heart and I know you know that. Your girls will be fine because you did an amazing job raising them. Prayers to your family , I will always love you ..until we meet again!
Kyla Perala
March 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results