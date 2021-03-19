Michelle Lynn Minnier

March 27, 1976 - March 10, 2021

Michelle Lynn Minnier, a resident of Longview, Wash., passed on March 10, 2021 at the age of 44 in Vancouver, Wash.

Michelle was born on March 27, 1976 in Spokane, Wash. She lived many different places but spent most of her childhood in Danville, Calif., before moving to Longview in 2004 where she lived out the remaining years of her life. Michelle worked in retail her entire adult life and had an overflowing love for people. She built close relationships with her coworkers and customers and considered them family. She loved to talk to them and hear all their stories.

Michelle was a devoted wife and mother. Her greatest joy in life was caring for her family and giving everything she could to her children. She raised her girls with love and compassion and wanted nothing more than to teach them to be strong, independent women. She was the mom they could go to for anything; her girls know that, but their friends always felt that as well. Her smile would forever light up a room and her compassion made everyone around her feel welcomed and loved.

Michelle is survived by her husband, Steven Minnier; her three daughters Skylar Paige, Morgan Michelle and Shelby Lynn; her sister Ashley Wallace and her two children Ayden and Addison. She is also survived by numerous friends and family members in Longview, Wash., Colville, Wash., and California.

She loved and was loved by too many to list. She is preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Paige Hanshaw.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday March 27, 2021 at 2:00pm at the McClelland Center, 951 Delaware St. Longview, WA.