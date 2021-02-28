Mildred J. Huffman

August 11, 1936 - February 23, 2021

Mildred J. Anderson Huffman, 84, passed away February 23, 2021 at the Woodland Care Center in Woodland, Washington. She was born August 11, 1936 in Longview, Washington to John and Nellie Anderson. She grew up on Eufaula Heights and graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1954. Mildred married Claude Huffman on August 13, 1955 in Longview at Stella Chapel.

She was a life member of VFW Auxiliary #1045, a member of the former Bunker Hill Grange, now Pleasant Hill #101, and Trinity Lutheran Church. In addition to raising her children and being a homemaker, Mildred was an active member of the Women at Trinity and served on the board. Mildred was very active with the VFW Auxiliary at the local, district and state levels and is a past state President. She volunteered at the St. John/PeaceHealth Hospital and the Vancouver VA hospital. She served on the Elections Board for the Hillside Acres precinct and served as the Democratic Chair for the precinct.

Mildred is survived by her daughter Joan and son-in-law Robert McCarthy, her son and son-in-law, Tom Huffman and Mark Wheeler, her grandchildren, Douglas McCarthy and his wife Amy and Melanie Buys and her husband Matt, her great-grandchildren, her nieces, nephew and cousins. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband Claude, her sisters Edna Kaunisto and Viola Schimpf and brother, Arnold Anderson.

Internment will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery in Longview. Her Memorial Service will be March 3, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church at 11:30 a.m. Memorial Contributions may be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church, 2021 Washington Way, Longview, WA 98632 or to the charity of your choice. Columbia Funeral Service is handling arrangements.