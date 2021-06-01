Miranda Kay Lee

December 9, 1997 - May 24, 2021

Miranda Kay Lee of Kelso, Washington passed away Monday, May 24, 2021. She was born on December 9, 1997 to Perry Eugene Lee and Rhonda Jane Stranz in Longview, Washington.

Miranda attended Washougal High School before relocating with her family back to Kelso, Washington. She devoted her life to her one-year-old daughter, TayLee, and often remarked how being her mother was the greatest gift. Miranda had a great sense of humor and was kind to everyone she met. She also had a passion for music and loved being with her family and friends. She was a beloved mother, daughter, sister and friend, and will be missed immensely.

She is survived by her daughter, TayLee, her mother, Rhonda (Scott) Stranz of Kelso, Washington, her brothers Nicholas (Brandi Malakoff) Robbins of Woodland, Washington, Tyler Lee of Centralia, Washington, Kyle (Hanna) Orth of Vader, Washington, sister DanLin Orth of Kelso, Washington, grandparents Danny and Linda Ashe of Cathlamet, Washington, Jim and Marilyn Sukovaty of Kelso, Washington, and several other aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was proceeded in death by her father, Perry Lee and her brother Skylor Lee.

A Memorial Service is being held at 10 am on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Columbia Funeral Service in Longview, Washington. In lieu of sending flowers, a GoFundMe has been set up to help cover expenses.