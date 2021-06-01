Menu
Miranda Kay Lee
1997 - 2021
BORN
1997
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Columbia Funeral Service
1105 Maple St.
Longview, WA

Miranda Kay Lee

December 9, 1997 - May 24, 2021

Miranda Kay Lee of Kelso, Washington passed away Monday, May 24, 2021. She was born on December 9, 1997 to Perry Eugene Lee and Rhonda Jane Stranz in Longview, Washington.

Miranda attended Washougal High School before relocating with her family back to Kelso, Washington. She devoted her life to her one-year-old daughter, TayLee, and often remarked how being her mother was the greatest gift. Miranda had a great sense of humor and was kind to everyone she met. She also had a passion for music and loved being with her family and friends. She was a beloved mother, daughter, sister and friend, and will be missed immensely.

She is survived by her daughter, TayLee, her mother, Rhonda (Scott) Stranz of Kelso, Washington, her brothers Nicholas (Brandi Malakoff) Robbins of Woodland, Washington, Tyler Lee of Centralia, Washington, Kyle (Hanna) Orth of Vader, Washington, sister DanLin Orth of Kelso, Washington, grandparents Danny and Linda Ashe of Cathlamet, Washington, Jim and Marilyn Sukovaty of Kelso, Washington, and several other aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was proceeded in death by her father, Perry Lee and her brother Skylor Lee.

A Memorial Service is being held at 10 am on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Columbia Funeral Service in Longview, Washington. In lieu of sending flowers, a GoFundMe has been set up to help cover expenses.


Published by The Daily News on Jun. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Columbia Funeral Service
1105 Maple St., Longview, WA
Funeral services provided by:
Columbia Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A life cut short way too early brings sorrow and pain to our hearts. But the memory of Miranda will be the comfort that heals us. I love you all so much. Aunt Polly
Paulette Mathers
Family
June 2, 2021
My prayers are with you and your family. May you have a peaceful journey
Jeanette moon
June 2, 2021
Our hearts go out to you all she will be missed
Mary Todd
Friend
June 2, 2021
