Mona Lorrea (McGee) Bryant

October 27, 1937 - November 20, 2020

Lifelong resident Mona Lorrea (McGee) Bryant, 83, of Castle Rock, Wash., passed away on November 20, 2020 at St John's Medical Center in Longview, Wash.

She was born to Dosson C. and Winnie E. McGee on October 27, 1937 in Toutle, Wash.

Mona worked as a Registered Nurse and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Castle Rock. She was an avid reader and loved her family very much. She was devoted to her husband, children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

Mona is preceded in death by her mother, Winnie E. McGee; father, Dosson C. McGee; sisters, Wyona J. Robinson and Leono M. Collins; brothers, Dosson C. McGee, Jr. and Walter D. McGee.

Mona is survived by her husband, Billy F. Bryant, daughter, Lori A. Jacques, sons, Carl D. Kittelson, Billy J. Bryant and Rodney, brothers, Neil L. McGee and Dale E. McGee; sister Dona L. McGee. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and one great grandchild as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be determined at a later date. Hubbard Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.