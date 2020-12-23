Menu
Neal Roy Klinginsmith
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020

Neal Roy Klinginsmith

December 14, 1934 - December 11, 2020

On December 11, 2020, our world lost an exceptional man. Neal Roy Klinginsmith will be dearly missed by those who knew him. Born December 14, 1934, in Lucerne, Missouri, Neal was the fourth of five children in the Jesse and Emma (Newell) Klinginsmith family. Neal's tireless work ethic and integrity resulted from growing up and working together on a share crop farm. Through the eighth grade, he went to a rural one-room schoolhouse. As a young teen, he accepted Christ and was baptized around age 15. Neal graduated from Unionville High School in 1952. He told us, "I only dated one girl in high school." In fact, he married that high school sweetheart, Emma Jean Collins, in June of 1953. They had two sons, Basil and Bryan. In 2008 after Neal had been her excellent caretaker for 5 years, Emma Jean went to be with the Lord.

Neal was a talented woodworker and used his expertise to build four of the five houses they lived in. Over the years, he built several sets of kitchen and bathroom cabinets plus many large and small wood working projects for friends and family.

In 1953, Neal started working for Sutherlands Lumber in Kansas City, Missouri. Then in 1960, he secured a position at Long Bell Cabinet Co. In 1968 a general manager saw Neal's work and said, "I'd sure like you to come to work for us in our Longview plant!" Within a year, Neal and Emma Jean had moved their family to Longview. He worked for Long Bell Cabinet Company (later, International Paper Company), eventually becoming a superintendent. After 25 years, Neal's profession changed.

In 1986, Neal became a Member Representative for National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) until retiring in 1996. This final part of Neal's working years proved his most enjoyable. Not only did he become an extraordinary Member Representative, but his clients considered him a friend. He felt the same about them. Neal was easy to talk to and understood the challenges small businesses face. Through his dedication, Neal earned many awards including top representative of the year, multiple years running.

Throughout his life Neal was deeply committed to the churches he was part of, be it choir, serving on various committees, leading or participating in Bible study, visiting the sick, or building an item the church may have needed. The list is long. In 1976, Neal joined Gideon International. He had speaking opportunities in numerous churches informing the congregations about the important work Gideons do.

In 2009, Neal married Carol Steiner at Longview Nazarene Church, and he gained four daughters plus ten grandchildren. He loved all of his grandkids and spent quality time with each, whether in person or by phone, even agreeing to text in order to stay in touch. Neal and Carol were both active in the Gideon ministry. They enjoyed taking trips in their camp trailer and visiting their extended families. Friday nights were date nights for them, missing very few. Neal enjoyed golfing, music, trailer camping, being a volunteer at the hospital, and sharing stories of his farm days.

Neal leaves behind his loving wife Carol, sons Basil (Pat), Bryan (D'Arci), daughters Cyndi (Scott) Doolin, Cheryl (John) Vanderwerf, Brenda (Jerry) Tominaga, Belinda (Greg) Sanders, and fifteen grandchildren; also, siblings Barbara Morris, Dora King and Art Klinginsmith, numerous cousins, and many nephews and nieces. Neal was preceded in death by his first wife Emma Jean, brother Jay Lee Klinginsmith, sister-in-law Janice Klinginsmith, and brothers-in-law George King and Jim Morris.

Neal's faith in Jesus formed the wellspring of his continual kindness and strength. Even up to the end, Neal put others first. As a patient in the Covid-19 ward at Peace Health Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash., Neal comforted and encouraged his roommate and nurses. Though Neal passed away two days shy of his eighty-sixth birthday, we are confident Heaven's Kitchen stood ready and poised holding a large bowl of his favorite ice cream. With the arm of his loving Savior draped over his shoulder, they joined the joyful homecoming reunion celebration with family and friends ready to greet him.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made with Gideon International Memorial Bibles. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.


Published by The Daily News on Dec. 23, 2020.
12 Entries
What an Incredible man of God! He so inspired me. Continued Prayers for his wife and family. May your hearts be comforted with the knowledge of his presence with the Lord and the hope of seeing him again
Barbara Carron
April 1, 2021
We loved Neal and we love you Carol. He was an inspiration to us as you are. We love you.
Allen &LaJuana Gutenberger
December 30, 2020
I am truly sorry for your loss. I did not know Neal, however, I went to school with Bryan and if Bryan is any indication of the man Neal was, then there was none better.
Scott Gabrielson
December 30, 2020
We are saddened to learn of Neil's passing. He was a very good Christian friend, golf partner, and kind man. He will be greatly missed. Prayers to Carol and the family.
Don & Marcia Simmons
December 29, 2020
Neal was a great man. Always had a smile and a big hug. He will be missed greatly. But I know he is dancing on the streets of gold waiting for us to go be with him
Eric Dunlap
December 29, 2020
I will miss you terribly, Neal, when I come back to volunteering in the spring. You always made me laugh! Your smile could light up a room! Rest In Peace in the arms of our savior.
Barbara Lauinger
December 27, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss, Carol I just want to let you know baby Lucas and I would love to take you on a Friday night "date" any time you would like. Neal was such a wonderful and caring person and I will be telling Lucas all about him when he's older. I am praying for you and your family, I hope you have a wonderful holiday and remember that in knowing Neal he would enjoy seeing you all celebrate Christmas and I'm positive that he's right there watching down on you smiling. God bless you all as we all grieve, may God put his arms around you all this holiday season.
Nicole Harrell
December 23, 2020
A great man and truly a mentor to me.....loved him and I miss him dearly. My sympathies to the family
Dave Roth
December 23, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss
Amy
December 23, 2020
He was definitely an exceptional man and will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known him.
Kurt Williams
December 23, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with Neal's family. He worked with my Dad at LongBell and I knew him through First Christian Church. He was an amazing man of God and will be missed by all who knew him.
Janice Portwood
December 23, 2020
Neal will be missed and fondly remembered.
Steve Schwartz
December 23, 2020
