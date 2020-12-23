Neal Roy Klinginsmith

December 14, 1934 - December 11, 2020

On December 11, 2020, our world lost an exceptional man. Neal Roy Klinginsmith will be dearly missed by those who knew him. Born December 14, 1934, in Lucerne, Missouri, Neal was the fourth of five children in the Jesse and Emma (Newell) Klinginsmith family. Neal's tireless work ethic and integrity resulted from growing up and working together on a share crop farm. Through the eighth grade, he went to a rural one-room schoolhouse. As a young teen, he accepted Christ and was baptized around age 15. Neal graduated from Unionville High School in 1952. He told us, "I only dated one girl in high school." In fact, he married that high school sweetheart, Emma Jean Collins, in June of 1953. They had two sons, Basil and Bryan. In 2008 after Neal had been her excellent caretaker for 5 years, Emma Jean went to be with the Lord.

Neal was a talented woodworker and used his expertise to build four of the five houses they lived in. Over the years, he built several sets of kitchen and bathroom cabinets plus many large and small wood working projects for friends and family.

In 1953, Neal started working for Sutherlands Lumber in Kansas City, Missouri. Then in 1960, he secured a position at Long Bell Cabinet Co. In 1968 a general manager saw Neal's work and said, "I'd sure like you to come to work for us in our Longview plant!" Within a year, Neal and Emma Jean had moved their family to Longview. He worked for Long Bell Cabinet Company (later, International Paper Company), eventually becoming a superintendent. After 25 years, Neal's profession changed.

In 1986, Neal became a Member Representative for National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) until retiring in 1996. This final part of Neal's working years proved his most enjoyable. Not only did he become an extraordinary Member Representative, but his clients considered him a friend. He felt the same about them. Neal was easy to talk to and understood the challenges small businesses face. Through his dedication, Neal earned many awards including top representative of the year, multiple years running.

Throughout his life Neal was deeply committed to the churches he was part of, be it choir, serving on various committees, leading or participating in Bible study, visiting the sick, or building an item the church may have needed. The list is long. In 1976, Neal joined Gideon International. He had speaking opportunities in numerous churches informing the congregations about the important work Gideons do.

In 2009, Neal married Carol Steiner at Longview Nazarene Church, and he gained four daughters plus ten grandchildren. He loved all of his grandkids and spent quality time with each, whether in person or by phone, even agreeing to text in order to stay in touch. Neal and Carol were both active in the Gideon ministry. They enjoyed taking trips in their camp trailer and visiting their extended families. Friday nights were date nights for them, missing very few. Neal enjoyed golfing, music, trailer camping, being a volunteer at the hospital, and sharing stories of his farm days.

Neal leaves behind his loving wife Carol, sons Basil (Pat), Bryan (D'Arci), daughters Cyndi (Scott) Doolin, Cheryl (John) Vanderwerf, Brenda (Jerry) Tominaga, Belinda (Greg) Sanders, and fifteen grandchildren; also, siblings Barbara Morris, Dora King and Art Klinginsmith, numerous cousins, and many nephews and nieces. Neal was preceded in death by his first wife Emma Jean, brother Jay Lee Klinginsmith, sister-in-law Janice Klinginsmith, and brothers-in-law George King and Jim Morris.

Neal's faith in Jesus formed the wellspring of his continual kindness and strength. Even up to the end, Neal put others first. As a patient in the Covid-19 ward at Peace Health Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash., Neal comforted and encouraged his roommate and nurses. Though Neal passed away two days shy of his eighty-sixth birthday, we are confident Heaven's Kitchen stood ready and poised holding a large bowl of his favorite ice cream. With the arm of his loving Savior draped over his shoulder, they joined the joyful homecoming reunion celebration with family and friends ready to greet him.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made with Gideon International Memorial Bibles. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.