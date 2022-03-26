Norm Granger

June 9, 1931 - Feb. 13, 2022

Norm was born in Priest River, Idaho to Bill and Geneva Granger. When he was three, his family moved to Kelso. He began school at Washington Grade School and continued on to his graduation from Kelso High in 1950. In 1951 he enlisted in the Air Force, spending basic training in Longview Texas, then moved on to Merced California and Lakenheath England. After the service he worked at Long Bell until joining the Plumber's and Pipefitter's Union in 1961. He worked as a plumber/Pipefitter in several local shops and in later years in construction traveling to many jobs retiring in 1993.

Norm and his wife Jan, spent the next 23 years as snowbirds each winter traveling to Arizona in their 5th wheel, later residing in Florence Arizona. They enjoyed so many fun filled years playing cards, enjoying the sun and pool and many dear friends. After returning home in the spring, their time was enjoyed attending their grandchildren's and great grandchildren's sports games. Summer was spent camping and on the lakes boating with friends and family.

Norm is survived by his wife, Jan of 64 years, children Diane (Dennis) Childers, Mary (Ric) Eggleston, Doug (Shawnee) Granger: 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, sister Emma George, numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Geneva Granger, brother Bob and grandson Dusty Childers.

Donations can be made to Hospice in his name. The family would like to thank the Hospice Care team for their loving assistance. At Norm's request there will be no services. A private family gathering will be held in the summer.