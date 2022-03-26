Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norm Granger

Norm Granger

June 9, 1931 - Feb. 13, 2022

Norm was born in Priest River, Idaho to Bill and Geneva Granger. When he was three, his family moved to Kelso. He began school at Washington Grade School and continued on to his graduation from Kelso High in 1950. In 1951 he enlisted in the Air Force, spending basic training in Longview Texas, then moved on to Merced California and Lakenheath England. After the service he worked at Long Bell until joining the Plumber's and Pipefitter's Union in 1961. He worked as a plumber/Pipefitter in several local shops and in later years in construction traveling to many jobs retiring in 1993.

Norm and his wife Jan, spent the next 23 years as snowbirds each winter traveling to Arizona in their 5th wheel, later residing in Florence Arizona. They enjoyed so many fun filled years playing cards, enjoying the sun and pool and many dear friends. After returning home in the spring, their time was enjoyed attending their grandchildren's and great grandchildren's sports games. Summer was spent camping and on the lakes boating with friends and family.

Norm is survived by his wife, Jan of 64 years, children Diane (Dennis) Childers, Mary (Ric) Eggleston, Doug (Shawnee) Granger: 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, sister Emma George, numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Geneva Granger, brother Bob and grandson Dusty Childers.

Donations can be made to Hospice in his name. The family would like to thank the Hospice Care team for their loving assistance. At Norm's request there will be no services. A private family gathering will be held in the summer.


Published by The Daily News on Mar. 26, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.