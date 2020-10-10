Norma Kaye Phenix

June 4, 1944 - September 25, 2020

Norma Kaye Phenix passed away September 25, 2020 at the age of 76. She was born to Geneva E. Tyler and Francis Jack Tyler on June 4, 1944, in Vancouver, Wash. She graduated from Mark Morris High School. She lived her entire life in Longview, Wash.

Norma married Howard D. Phenix on March 20, 1971. They enjoyed camping, loved Nascar racing and attended stock car races for many years. They were members of the N.W. Push Truck Assn. Norma was also a member of the Women of the Moose and American Legion Auxiliary.

Norma enjoyed gardening, especially flowers, crossword puzzles and she tole painted many gifts for her family. She loved her nieces and nephew and always found delight in taking them places. They spent much time in her home having good fun. She often claimed she raised them.

Her parents and husband predeceased her. Surviving Norma are three sisters - Sharon (Ken) Dietrich and Jacqueline (Allan) Erickson of Longview and Barbara (Gary) Brudvik of Kelso; a step-sister, Sandra Masney of Palm Springs, Cali.; six nieces and a nephew, a special friend, Thomas Hanson of Longview. Cremation has taken place and, at her request, there will be no service.