Norma Louise Sharon

May 18, 1933 - March 25, 2021

Norma Louise Sharon, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother, sister, soul-mate and wife to the late Charles "Chuck" Sharon, passed away peacefully with loved ones at her side the 25th of March 2021. After 87 years of beloved service to her God and her family grandma left to join grandpa Chuck in a glass bottomed boat in the sky where I know they will be watching over us together, again, at last.

She and Chuck raised five children, fostered children and helped many people young and old throughout her lifetime. Norma taught others to see the wonders of the natural world, and always the glory of her God. Whether in the class room of the public school system, or the aisles of her local church (Castle Rock Seventh Day Adventist Church), or the dusty drive of home, Norma always left you with the sense that the world was huge and ready for more adventure. She traveled as far away as Russia and Japan to spread and hear the Christian gospel, and always to share her loving, strong, admirable self. Friend to people and animals a like, many souls were blessed by her kind heart, and that many more shall miss her.

Survived by her Brother: Hal Callantine; three daughters: Diane Sharon, Debra McCully, Dona Kondro and two sons Ed and James Sharon. In addition, 10 grandKids, 17 great grandkids and six great great grandkids.

Please join us and her church family for a Celebration of Life Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 1pm at the Seventh Day Adventist Church 7531 Old Pacific Hwy N, Castle Rock, WA 98611. Please share your memories at https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/NormaLouiseSharon