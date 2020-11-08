Norman Leo Steyer

November 6, 1923 - November 2, 2020

Norman Leo Steyer of Kelso passed peacefully on Monday November 2, 2020, in Longview, Wash., just four days short of his 97th birthday.

He was born at the family farm home on November 6, 1923 in Slope County, North Dakota to Henry and Emma Steyer. He was the sixth child and had nine brothers and sisters. During his formative years, he worked on the home farm as well as farms of his cousins. Leaving North Dakota, he traveled and worked in many areas around the United States. Norman enlisted in the Marines and fought with the Fourth Battalion during WWll on the Marshall Islands, Tinian, Saipan and watched as the US flag was raised at Iwo Jima. He was an Iwo Jima survivor. After leaving the Marines at the end of WWII, he worked for Boeing in Seattle and then moved to Kelso where he met and married Betty Jane Waite on August 28, 1947 at her home in Kelso. They were blessed with two daughters Karen (Steyer) Schultz of Olympia, Wash., and Diane (Steyer) Held of Calhan, Colo. Norman worked for Weyerhaeuser in Longview for 39 years retiring in March 1986. After retiring he and Betty traveled the United States. He was a 66-year member of Kelso Christian Assembly.

He dedicated many years to a mission in North Kelso and for 20 years he coordinated the jail ministry at the Cowlitz County jail. He also dedicated his Saturday mornings to going house to house inviting people to church. No one was a stranger to Norman.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, his parents and eight of his brothers and sisters.

Norman is survived by his daughters Karen Schultz (Peter) Olympia and Diane Held (George), Calhan, Colo., brother Vernon Steyer, Sacramento, Calif., Grandchildren: Earl Beaman, Mary (Beaman) Lambert, Racheal (Held) Esser and Shawn Held, Great Grandchildren Alexis Beaman, Joel Lambert, Emma Felice Jaxen Felice, Haley Esser and Trevor Esser .

A celebration of his life will be held when we can gather again. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Kelso Christian Assembly Benevolent fund in his name. The family would like to thank Delaware Plaza Assisted Living, Canterbury Gardens Memory Care and Community Home Health & Hospice for the wonderful care they provided our father in the last few months. Columbia Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.