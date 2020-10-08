Norman Ray Fones

May 26, 1935 - October 3, 2020

Norman Ray Fones, 85, passed away at his home on October 3, 2020. He was born in Longview Wash., on May 26, 1935 to Ernie and Pat Fones.

Norman worked at Weyerhaeuser as a Pipe fitter, where he also retired. In July of 1963 he married Leeanna Fones in Longview.

Norman is survived by his daughter Rachelle Fones, granddaughter Jovana Presnell, Grandson Stefan Presnell, great-grandaughter Khaleese Presnell, great-grandson William Presnell, and sister-in-law Monie Lowe.

He is preceded in death by his wife Leeanna Fones.