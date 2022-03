Norman Leo Steyer

November 6, 1923 - November 2, 2020

Celebration of Life

A Celebration of Life for Norman Steyer will be held Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 2 pm at the Kelso Christian Assembly, located at 403 Academy St, Kelso, WA.

Norman Leo Steyer of Kelso passed peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020, in Longview, Wash., just four days short of his 97th birthday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Kelso Christian Assembly Benevolent fund in his name.