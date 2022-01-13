Menu
Ola Jean McGinley
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park
5050 Mount Solo Road
Longview, WA

Ola Jean (Jeannie) McGinley

Aug. 30, 1970 - Nov. 23, 2021

Ola Jean (Jeannie) McGinley was born August 30, 1970 to Travis E. and Pamela K. Strahan in Longview, WA. She passed at home on November 23, 2021.

Jeannie is preceded in death by both her parents in 2004 and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Jeannie is survived by her husband James C. McGinley, whom she met in 1986 and later married in 1993. She is also survived by her daughter, Keira McGinley; in-laws, James and Carol McGinley; her sister, Kathy Gloor (Darrin); brother, Dan (Treva) Strahan; sister, Sandra (Ron) Vigil; sister-in-law, Carrie (Dal) Johnson; her nephews: Skyler Gloor, Kyle (Hannah) Gloor, Zac Gloor; her nieces: Kaylee Strahan, Alexa Strahan, Kiana Strahan, Rachel (Braden) Box, Shanalyn (Trent) Seely, Kaitlyn Hibberd, Callie Johnson and many aunts, uncles, cousins and great nephews and nieces.

Jeannie graduated from Rainier High School in 1988. Then she attended Trend Community College, where she studied business. After completing her studies there Jeannie went to work in Rainier, OR for The Community Action Team. She was an office support specialist, she became an invaluable employee and great coworker for more than 30 years.

Jeannie and Jim made their home in Longview, WA. More than just husband and wife, Jeannie and Jim, were best friends. They spent their early years surrounded with many friends and family, enjoying activities and friendships made through their membership in the car club they belong to, The Gearlords. They later switched gears after their daughter, Keira, came along. Before they knew it they were racing between games and practices and everything in between, where they continued to make more wonderful friends and memories. Jeannie had a great passion for genealogy. She also enjoyed going to the coast and spending time at the beach. She was also an avid reader, enjoyed playing games and solving puzzles. Anything to challenge her competitiveness. Jeannie also enjoyed crafts movies and anything related to comedy. Jeannie had a sharp mind, kind heart, infectious laugh and a witty sense of humor. Jeannie will truly be missed.

On January 15 at 1pm there will be a Celebration of Life at Steele Chapel @Longview Memorial Park.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park
5050 Mount Solo Road, Longview, WA
Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park
As the Strahan family would say "I'm the bashful friend of Kathy's." I've know the family for 45 years. Jeannie and Kathy would have birthday parties together since their birthdays were 3 weeks apart. When we were celebrating birthdays meat cleaners and other objects were drawn, sibling rivalry going on. I'm in total shock of what's going on. It ends as well are all friends. Another time the 3 of us are trying to gather enough change to go downtown Rainier to Mrs.Beasley's to get French fries, we finally did so down the hill we go. After order is up Kathy runs to table and adds "salt", LOL!! Come to find out it was SUGAR, Jeannie was so mad that we just wiped sugar off and ate till we couldn't take that nasty flavor. Never having sisters I've looked up to Jeannie being my big sister, LOVE YOU MORE THEN YOU WILL NEVER KNOW. Just wish I was more out spoken like the STRAHAN family is so you would know how I looked up to you. Love you J
Brenda
January 15, 2022
Dear Jim and Family, It was with great sadness that we heard of the passing of your beloved Jeannie. we are praying for your family in this terrible time. We will always remember Jeannie as a funny, loving and very special lady. We always had good times when we were with you two and the club members. Sorry we wont be able to attend her memorial as we have been exposed to Covid, but we will be there in spirit. God bless you and your daughter going forward in life. all our love, Mike and Teri
Mike&Teri Pritchard
Friend
January 14, 2022
What a great lady with an infectious laugh. Just remembering her puts a smile on my face. May God welcome her into His glorious House.
Gene R Guttormsen
January 14, 2022
We are heart broken to hear of your devastating loss. Please know that you all have been in our thoughts and prayers during this unimaginable time. With our deepest sympathy & love, Wayne, Cara & Kambree Lindemann
Cara & Wayne Lindemann
January 14, 2022
I recognized the McGinley name and wanted to reach out to Carol and Carrie with my sympathy. Of course I also extend sympathy to the rest of the family, especially Jim and Keira. You´ll be in my thoughts and prayers.
Debbi York Hauck
January 13, 2022
