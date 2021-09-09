Marcia: I worked with your sweet parents for many years in the KSD Indian Education Program. Such fine dedicate people that truly loved children. I was sadden to hear of Olive and John´s passing. Olive was a mentor to me. She always called me "Kid" or "Kiddo". I took it was an endearment because I was the newest tutor in the program. Olive and I shared many adventures together at work. She had a wonderful sense of humor which I enjoyed. She talked about you and John a lot, as well as some of her foreign exchange students. My husband and I had several foreign exchange students over the years and Olive and I often shared stories. I always knew Olive loved children. She was a value part of our successful tutoring program. I certainly learned a lot from her. I am a better person having known your dear mother. Earlier this year my husband and I moved to Arizona to be closer to our family. I often think of the fun times I had working with dear Olive. Please accept my sincere condolences on the passing of your wonderful mother and your brother. I loved Olive.

Cheryl Tamani Work September 12, 2021