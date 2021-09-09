To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Mom you were the best mom I could ever had hoped for. Your love and kindness brought so many people to our home and expanded our lives in so many ways. You had an amazing smile that shone through all your pain of your latter years. Till we meet again. I love you Mom.
Marcia Ferrell
Family
September 15, 2021
Even though we did not see Olive very often, every time is memorable. She was always excited to see us (as we were to see her) and she was genuinely interested in where our lives had been taking us. She was a very special lady and had a brightness that surrounded her. She was so loved by all her family and friends and will be missed.
Reed and Karen Sigfridson
Family
September 14, 2021
Marcia: I worked with your sweet parents for many years in the KSD Indian Education Program. Such fine dedicate people that truly loved children. I was sadden to hear of Olive and John´s passing. Olive was a mentor to me. She always called me "Kid" or "Kiddo". I took it was an endearment because I was the newest tutor in the program. Olive and I shared many adventures together at work. She had a wonderful sense of humor which I enjoyed. She talked about you and John a lot, as well as some of her foreign exchange students. My husband and I had several foreign exchange students over the years and Olive and I often shared stories. I always knew Olive loved children. She was a value part of our successful tutoring program. I certainly learned a lot from her. I am a better person having known your dear mother. Earlier this year my husband and I moved to Arizona to be closer to our family. I often think of the fun times I had working with dear Olive. Please accept my sincere condolences on the passing of your wonderful mother and your brother. I loved Olive.
Cheryl Tamani
Work
September 12, 2021
Marcia, my sincere condolences on the loss of your mother and John. Such a lot to deal with at once.
I have fond memories of the friendship between my mom and both of your parents. She enjoyed them both so very much and truly valued their friendship.
Sending prayers and hugs to you and your family.