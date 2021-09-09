Menu
Olive B. Orr
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021

Olive B. Orr

Jan. 18, 1927 - Aug. 15, 2021

Olive B. Orr passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021. She was born in Brush, CO to Harold and Bertha (Vernon) Daily on January 18, 1927. She was the youngest of nine children and grew up during the Great Depression. She attended the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley and Portland State University. Her teaching career began in a two-room schoolhouse on the outskirts of Brush.

Olive married Robert (Bob) Orr the summer of 1948. They moved to Kelso in 1953. She taught at Longview Christian School, Kelso School District and tutored in the Indian Education Program in Kelso and Longview. In her later years, she became a mental health lay counselor. Olive was an active member of the Kelso First Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of the Harmony Dance Club, Square and Circle Dance Club, and the American Field Service Exchange Student Program.

Olive was a one of kind woman. She loved her family fiercely and was always adding others to it. She loved music and her beautiful singing voice filled her home with warmth. She also loved dancing, the opera, gardening, reading, baking, traveling and sharing stories about her life with her friends and family. Olive was an extremely resilient woman who was able to connect with all age groups. She was a source of strength to others. With the help of her son, John, she remained active socially in her later years and was able to remain at her home until the end. Olive will be remembered for her love of family and friends, abiding strength, endurance, faith, love of music, inquisitive mind, her beautiful rose garden, her amazing coconut cookies, and banana bread.

Olive is survived by her daughter Marcia (David) Ferrell, Her honorary children Manit Jeeradit, Fred (Efua) Atiemo, and Panee Jeer. Her grandson's, Brian (Amber) Orr, Brian Ferrell, Ryan (Dahianne) Stone, Metha (Nik) Jeeradit, Jack (Tip) Jeeradit. Granddaughters Lindsey (Nick) Dykstra, Bethany (Jacob) Tolle, Brianna (Adam) Williamson, Mei Ling Ferrell, Abena Atiemo. Great Grandchildren Zachary (Nikki) Cader, Brooke (Alex) Orth, Annya Ferrell, Kolby Ferrell, Bryan Ferrell, Margret Aheren, Liam Aheren, Ellie Williamson, Emma Tolle, Jace Williamson, Ryder Dykstra, Catherine Stone and Matthew Stone, Great, Great Grandson Axel Orth and numerous nieces and nephews and a dear friend Jerry Sutton.

Her son, John Orr, joined Olive in heaven on August 19, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert and her son David.

A celebration of Olive's and her son John's life, will be held Sunday September 12, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Kelso United Methodist Presbyterian Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Construction Workers Christian Fellowship, PO Box 636, Kelso, WA 98626.


Published by The Daily News on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mom you were the best mom I could ever had hoped for. Your love and kindness brought so many people to our home and expanded our lives in so many ways. You had an amazing smile that shone through all your pain of your latter years. Till we meet again. I love you Mom.
Marcia Ferrell
Family
September 15, 2021
Even though we did not see Olive very often, every time is memorable. She was always excited to see us (as we were to see her) and she was genuinely interested in where our lives had been taking us. She was a very special lady and had a brightness that surrounded her. She was so loved by all her family and friends and will be missed.
Reed and Karen Sigfridson
Family
September 14, 2021
Marcia: I worked with your sweet parents for many years in the KSD Indian Education Program. Such fine dedicate people that truly loved children. I was sadden to hear of Olive and John´s passing. Olive was a mentor to me. She always called me "Kid" or "Kiddo". I took it was an endearment because I was the newest tutor in the program. Olive and I shared many adventures together at work. She had a wonderful sense of humor which I enjoyed. She talked about you and John a lot, as well as some of her foreign exchange students. My husband and I had several foreign exchange students over the years and Olive and I often shared stories. I always knew Olive loved children. She was a value part of our successful tutoring program. I certainly learned a lot from her. I am a better person having known your dear mother. Earlier this year my husband and I moved to Arizona to be closer to our family. I often think of the fun times I had working with dear Olive. Please accept my sincere condolences on the passing of your wonderful mother and your brother. I loved Olive.
Cheryl Tamani
Work
September 12, 2021
Marcia, my sincere condolences on the loss of your mother and John. Such a lot to deal with at once. I have fond memories of the friendship between my mom and both of your parents. She enjoyed them both so very much and truly valued their friendship. Sending prayers and hugs to you and your family.
Debbie (Taylor) Fredricks
September 11, 2021
