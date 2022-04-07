Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Pamela Gordon
1953 - 2022
BORN
1953
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 30 2022
Silver Cove Resort
Send Flowers

Pamela A. Gordon

April 11, 1953 - Sept. 18, 2021

Pamela A. Gordon, 68, of Sedona Arizona, formerly of Washington State, died September 18Th, 2021, at Verde Valley Medical Center.

Gordon was proceeded in death by her mother, Beverly Atkinson of Elma, WA. She is survived by her four children: Michael Poe of Olympia, WA, Derek Poe of Portland OR, Michelle Werth of Sedona, AZ & Emma Werth of Sedona, AZ. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren:

Garett, Collin, Oleesia, Shaenin, Auna, Taylor, Deven, Nash, Caden, Taiva & Coen. She was a beloved sister, aunt, cousin, & friend to many.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, April 30th 2022 at Silver Cove Resort. 351 Hall Rd. Silver Lake WA


Published by The Daily News on Apr. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
30
Celebration of Life
Silver Cove Resort
351 Hall Rd, Silver Lake , WA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.