Pamela A. Gordon

April 11, 1953 - Sept. 18, 2021

Pamela A. Gordon, 68, of Sedona Arizona, formerly of Washington State, died September 18Th, 2021, at Verde Valley Medical Center.

Gordon was proceeded in death by her mother, Beverly Atkinson of Elma, WA. She is survived by her four children: Michael Poe of Olympia, WA, Derek Poe of Portland OR, Michelle Werth of Sedona, AZ & Emma Werth of Sedona, AZ. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren:

Garett, Collin, Oleesia, Shaenin, Auna, Taylor, Deven, Nash, Caden, Taiva & Coen. She was a beloved sister, aunt, cousin, & friend to many.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, April 30th 2022 at Silver Cove Resort. 351 Hall Rd. Silver Lake WA