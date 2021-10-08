Pamela Joyce Hale

Feb. 20 , 1950 - Aug. 23, 2021

Pamela Joyce Hale, 71, a resident of Kalama, Washington died unexpectedly in her sleep on August 23, 2021.

Pam is survived by her husband, Tim Hale; her two sons, Tom Hale (Trisha) and Patrick Hale; her two grandchildren, Trevor and Tenley Hale; and her sister, Patrice Lambert (Bob). She is predeceased by her father, Thomas Flesch and mother, Therese Flesch.

Pam was born in Springfield, Illinois on February 20, 1950 and moved to Burbank California at the age of 11. She graduated in 1968 from Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta, California. Shortly after she married her husband of 52 years, Tim Hale. She spent the next 12 years in Los Angeles, California working at a bank and riding horses with her husband and friends. In 1978 they welcomed their first son, Tom and a few years later in 1981, Patrick was born. Pam moved with her family to Washington state in 1983, making Kalama her final home.

Pam worked as a paraeducator in the Kalama School district for 22 years. She was naturally compassionate, patient and loving which made the job a perfect fit for her. Her life was a living example that if you treat others well you will make a community of friends. No matter where she went, you would always hear, "Hi, Mrs. Hale!"

Pam loved to love people, she enjoyed cooking recipes she found, watching scary movies, and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren. She planned all year long for her special tea party with her granddaughter and her crew. You could also find her on every set of bleachers watching her grandson, granddaughter and all of their friends beaming with pride.

Pam's celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 16th at Noon at the Kalama Church of the Nazarene.