Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia Clark
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 16 2022
1:00p.m.
her home
Send Flowers

Patricia S. Clark

Oct. 31, 1943 - April 2, 2022

Longtime local resident Patricia (Patty) Clark, 78 of Castle Rock, WA passed away on April 2nd, 2022 in a Longview hospital.

She was born in Alhambra Rural, CA to Kenneth and Twila McDonald and moved to Castle Rock, WA in 1947. Patty graduated from Castle Rock High School in 1961, and married her high school sweetheart Ronald Clark in 1961.

Patty worked many years as a jewelry consultant for Zales, Weisfield's, and the Diamond Lady. Her and Ron moved to Alaska in 1987 where they both worked in various logging camps before moving back to Castle Rock in 1991.

Patty enjoyed gardening and working in her yard especially tending to her rose bushes. Patty is survived by a daughter Kimberly (Chris) Bailey of Gulfport MS, a son Troy (Dana) Clark of Castle Rock WA, 9 grandchildren, Shaylee (Luis) Hernandez of Ridgefield, WA, Austin Vaughn of Ridgefield, WA, Christopher Gorman of Longview, WA, Peyton (Bryce) Hoburg of Scottsdale, AZ, Cuyler Bailey of Scottsdale, AZ, Brittney (Marcus) LaChine, of Kelso, WA; Jonathon (Brianna) Marcil of Castle Rock, WA, Stephen Marcil of Spokane WA; Brittnie (James) Marcil-Hammond of Destin FL. , and 12 great grandchildren. Also surviving her is sister Cheryl (James) Bartley of Cle Ellum WA. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and longtime friends Les Church and Trish Tibbles of Castle Rock, WA. Preceding her in death was grandson Justin Clark, of Longview WA.

There will be a celebration of life at her home 111 Appleman Dr. Castle Rock, on Saturday April 16, at 1:00 pm. There will be additional Parking at St. Mary Catholic Church 120 Powell Rd. With transportation available.


Published by The Daily News on Apr. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
16
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
her home
111 Appleman Dr., Castle Rock, WA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.