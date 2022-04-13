Patricia S. Clark

Oct. 31, 1943 - April 2, 2022

Longtime local resident Patricia (Patty) Clark, 78 of Castle Rock, WA passed away on April 2nd, 2022 in a Longview hospital.

She was born in Alhambra Rural, CA to Kenneth and Twila McDonald and moved to Castle Rock, WA in 1947. Patty graduated from Castle Rock High School in 1961, and married her high school sweetheart Ronald Clark in 1961.

Patty worked many years as a jewelry consultant for Zales, Weisfield's, and the Diamond Lady. Her and Ron moved to Alaska in 1987 where they both worked in various logging camps before moving back to Castle Rock in 1991.

Patty enjoyed gardening and working in her yard especially tending to her rose bushes. Patty is survived by a daughter Kimberly (Chris) Bailey of Gulfport MS, a son Troy (Dana) Clark of Castle Rock WA, 9 grandchildren, Shaylee (Luis) Hernandez of Ridgefield, WA, Austin Vaughn of Ridgefield, WA, Christopher Gorman of Longview, WA, Peyton (Bryce) Hoburg of Scottsdale, AZ, Cuyler Bailey of Scottsdale, AZ, Brittney (Marcus) LaChine, of Kelso, WA; Jonathon (Brianna) Marcil of Castle Rock, WA, Stephen Marcil of Spokane WA; Brittnie (James) Marcil-Hammond of Destin FL. , and 12 great grandchildren. Also surviving her is sister Cheryl (James) Bartley of Cle Ellum WA. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and longtime friends Les Church and Trish Tibbles of Castle Rock, WA. Preceding her in death was grandson Justin Clark, of Longview WA.

There will be a celebration of life at her home 111 Appleman Dr. Castle Rock, on Saturday April 16, at 1:00 pm. There will be additional Parking at St. Mary Catholic Church 120 Powell Rd. With transportation available.