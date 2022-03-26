Menu
Patricia Quintero

Patricia Sue Quintero

May 26, 1948 - Oct. 7, 2021

Patricia met her heavenly father at the age of 73.

Patricia was born in Longview Washington, the youngest of 5 children, to Ada and Hugh Wilson. The family lived on a farm in Oak Point, until later moving to Kelso, where Patricia decided to live out her life. Patricia was a caregiver for many years until she had her children Peter and Jessica. As a single parent, her children were her whole world. She loved going on beach trips and going camping with her family. As the grandkids came along, she loved them with all her heart. She had a beautiful soul and would help anyone in need. In her later years Patricia enjoyed spending time with family, baking and tending her gardens.

Patricia is preceded in Death by her Son Peter Marquez.

She is Survived by daughter Jessica (Jeff) Hayes, grandchildren; Gabriel, Jakob, Kassidy and Alora. She are also survived by daughter in-law Evelynn, grandchildren; Jack, Ryder, and Gracie Marquez.

Services will be open to the public at 11am on April 2nd at Riverview Community Church, 6325 Old Pacific Hwy S, Kalama, WA 98625.


Published by The Daily News on Mar. 26, 2022.
