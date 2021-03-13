Patricia Uzeta Roe

June 12, 1942 - February 24, 2021

Patricia Uzeta Roe passed away on February 24, 2021 from several medical complications, she was 78.

Nick names Trish, Pat, and Mighty Mouse from her bowling league due to the weight of the ball and her petite size, back in the day.

Trish was born in San Francisco, Calif., to Jerome and Betty Faller, and later had the most amazing stepmother "Nana".

She was an avid reader of fantasy science fiction and enjoyed watching the movies that followed. She loved gardening and had an amazing "green thumb". Trish developed a passion for beading later in life and was always a lover of animals, especially dogs. And let's not forget her love for milk chocolate M&M's, that could be found anywhere and everywhere!

No service is immediately planned.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask you make donations in her name to the Cowlitz County Humane Society.

She is survived by a host of family members including five children, Mark, Tony, Carolyn, Christina and Cathy. Her mother Marguerite, and siblings Jerome, Michael, Geoffrey, Dennis and Laurie. Four step children, John, Jerry, Roy and Carol. Also numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a great granddaughter.