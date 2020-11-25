Menu
Paul A. Huntington
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020

Paul A. Huntington

September 24, 1942 - November 2, 2020

Paul A. Huntington passed away at home on November 2, 2020. Born September 24 1942, he grew up in Mapleton, Ore., just down the street from his high school sweetheart, Barbara. He was active in his church and earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

Paul moved his family to Longview after graduating from Oregon State University. He enjoyed his time as District Manager for Equitable Life, but was best known for his love of classic cards, family history and travel. He was a member of Longview Community Church, Rotary, the 23 Club and the Friendship Force. Paul's greatest love was his family.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara, son Darby, daughter Heidi (Stan) Griffin, grandchildren Connor Almon-Griffin and Lindsay Griffin and brothers Earl and Elvan Huntington. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Elva Huntington and his brother Charles Huntington.

Paul will be interned at Longview Memorial Park. A celebration of life will occur at a later time. Memorial contributions can be made to Longview Community Church, 2323 Washington Way Longview, WA 98632.


Published by The Daily News on Nov. 25, 2020.
