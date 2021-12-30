Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paula Jean Modin

Paula Jean Modin

Oct. 29, 1954 - Dec. 27, 2021

Our Paula Jean was born October 29, 1954, to David and Dorothy Lea Austin. Paula passed away on December 27th, 2021, just a few days after she and her beloved Wayne celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary.

Paula leaves behind her beloved Wayne, and two children Ryan Modin & fiancee Jen Schreck, and Lindsay & Ron Dykstra, grandchildren Renay, Garrett, Zachary, Maya & Jacob and Astella, great granddaughter. Her Dad & Mom preceded her in death. Survived also by 3 sisters, Janet & Mike Brazill, Lois Austin, and Carol & Don Ross, nephews & nieces from Austin & Modin families, and those with whom she enjoyed spiritual fellowship. Paula loved her fellowship with God. Her love was deep and loyal - for all of us. We will miss her very much.


Published by The Daily News on Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
14 Entries
Wayne we are so sorry to hear of the loss of your beloved Paula. Our hearts break for you. We are praying for you now and in the days to come.
David and Marcia Ferrell
Work
January 11, 2022
Paula freely shared love and friendship from when we first met in 1980 onward. I will always remember her smiling eyes, her stories of their children and grandchildren. and she was such a knowledgable businesswoman, too. All that and she never failed to ask how our children were doing. Bless you, Paula. I hold you in my thoughts, Wayne. Love, Jonell
Jonell Day Kenagy
January 6, 2022
Our hearts and thoughts are with all of the family in the loss of Paula...thankfully we have hope to meet her again because of Jesus! She was a wonderful, thoughtful, friendly, courteous, lady, daughter, sister, wife, cousin, and friend. We thank God for having known her. Like a child once said when learning her friend had died, the angels must be very happy to see her. God bless and keep you all in the palm of His hand until that day when there is no dawning or sunset. Jerry & Marian Anderson 702 Cormorant, San Antonio, Tx 360-353-0763
Marian & Jerry Anderson
Family
January 6, 2022
Paula sat on the panel when I was hired for the City of Kelso back in 1993. Every time I would run into her, she'd always ask about my job. She was a wonderful lady and she will be missed.
Julie Churchill
Other
January 6, 2022
When I think of Paula I think of the proverbs 31 woman. She touched many lives with her gentle character and kindness. She loved her Lord and savior. I pray her family will be comforted and wrapped tightly in peace that passes understanding as they mourn.
Georgia Grasser
Other
January 4, 2022
Jack and I send our sympathy to Paula's family. We have fond memories of when Carol and Don lived in Sandston and we got to meet her mom and dad and the sisters when they came to visit. That's a long time ago, but we still remember those days.
Mary Salmon
Friend
January 3, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss Wayne. Paula was a lovely person. She will be missed.
Larry and Veryl Anderson
January 3, 2022
We remember Paula as a devoted daughter, mother, grandmother and friend. Our condolences.
Sharon and Bart Brown
January 2, 2022
I am so sorry to read of this, Wayne. Paula was my go to person for sewing and housecleaning advice since we moved here in 1986. She was always very patient, sweet, and above all, always honest and helpful. My condolences to you and your family.
Judith Pescador
Friend
January 1, 2022
We offer heartfelt sympathy to Wayne and all of his and Paula´s family. We value fellowship we had together many years ago in Missoula when we all were young couples.
Ken and Marilyn Curtis
Friend
December 31, 2021
Wayne, so sorry for the loss of your Paula. She was a lovely person.
Bethany Martin
Friend
December 30, 2021
So sorry to hear.
Char Smith
December 30, 2021
So sorry to hear of Paula´s passing. My thoughts & prayers to Wayne & family.
Nancy Marko
December 30, 2021
I was very sad to hear of Paula´s passing. She was such a kind sweet soul. Always a smile and can do attitude. She was always a bright spot for Kelso Rotary and a great ambassador to the Kelso community. She will be missed without her presence. My deepest condolences to Wayne and family.
Jana Clarke
December 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results