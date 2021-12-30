Paula Jean Modin

Oct. 29, 1954 - Dec. 27, 2021

Our Paula Jean was born October 29, 1954, to David and Dorothy Lea Austin. Paula passed away on December 27th, 2021, just a few days after she and her beloved Wayne celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary.

Paula leaves behind her beloved Wayne, and two children Ryan Modin & fiancee Jen Schreck, and Lindsay & Ron Dykstra, grandchildren Renay, Garrett, Zachary, Maya & Jacob and Astella, great granddaughter. Her Dad & Mom preceded her in death. Survived also by 3 sisters, Janet & Mike Brazill, Lois Austin, and Carol & Don Ross, nephews & nieces from Austin & Modin families, and those with whom she enjoyed spiritual fellowship. Paula loved her fellowship with God. Her love was deep and loyal - for all of us. We will miss her very much.