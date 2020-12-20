Preston Richard Worth

August 23, 1949 - December 7, 2020

Preston Worth died Monday December 7, 2020 at his home in Longview, Wash. He was 71 years old.

Preston was born in Longview on August 23, 1949 to Miller August and Bernetta Marie Worth. His parents named him after the television character Sergeant Preston of the Yukon. He graduated from R.A. Long high school in 1967, where he was known as Rick, before joining the Marine Corps in 1968. There, Preston became a different kind of Sergeant. He spent two years in Vietnam as a battalion secret and files clerk, ultimately rising to the rank of Marine Sergeant. A highlight of Preston's military service was receiving the Navy Achievement Medal with the Combat V for "displaying outstanding initiative and perseverance despite the extremely adverse conditions and difficulties associated with a combat environment." Preston recalled that he was sitting in a bunker in Vietnam when we landed on the moon.

When he returned, Preston fell in love with the game of rugby. He finished his degree at LCC in police science and transferred to Western Washington University to play rugby for the Vikings. He graduated from Western Washington with a degree in political science. Preston continued to play rugby with the teammates he had met in college as well as in Longview and ultimately joined the Chuckanut Bay Rugby Club. In 1976, Preston was invited to the first United States Team trials in San Francisco as the only player from the State of Washington. Preston was a member of the first US Rugby Team, and in the same year was named a top 25 player in the country. Preston continued playing rugby into his 50s all around the world, including participating in the Nike World Games. According to Preston, rugby is "a thinking man's game".

Preston started his working career at Welsh Paneling Company and Building Emporium before independently contracting his services. In the beginning Preston specialized in tile and wallpaper work, before expanding into larger scale earth work. Some of his earliest jobs were relocating and remodeling Fibre Federal Credit Union buildings. Preston worked for himself for the rest of his life. He bought a backhoe and a dump truck, and founded PR Worth Excavation. PR Worth Inc.-as it is known now-is an excavation, demolition and utilities contractor based out of Kelso. Preston's company bids on jobs all over the Pacific Northwest, but works primarily in the Portland market. Preston had a passion for conducting business, spending endless time researching economic trends to find the best opportunities in which to invest himself. In his personal time, Preston applied his craft to one of his greatest joys: building custom homes. Preston took incredible pride in his work, and all of his homes feature exquisite and unique tile work, an art he'd perfected for most of his life. Recently, he loved to spend time with his wife Jackie in their home in Mosier, Oregon-his most recent project.

In 2015, Preston married Jackie Davis and became a parent to her children Logan and Courtney Davis. Preston loved to watch sports with Logan and they spent many weekends cheering on Oregon State and the Seahawks. Under Preston's guidance, Courtney became a stand out rugby player. Anyone who knows Preston knows that he spent much of his life teaching and mentoring others. He always kept a life lesson in his back pocket to share with others.

Preston traveled much of the world. After returning from Vietnam, he took his motorcycle to South America with only 200 dollars in his pocket. Facing dangers in unfriendly conditions was of little concern to Preston. On his return trip home, he spent what little money he had left on gas. He recalled "living off the land" and "eating mangoes off of trees." He continued to take trips around the world throughout his life-the final one being a trip to Ireland with his rugby buddies earlier this year to watch the Six Nations Championship.

Preston always sought out knowledge and didn't take any opportunity to learn for granted. He loved to read, and could often be found with a Roman History book close by. Preston was also extremely active, spending many weekends hiking and biking. He completed the Seattle to Portland bike race many times, and once rode Mt. Ventu in Italy. He hiked often at Mount Saint Helens with his wife Jackie. They also hiked together at many extraordinary locations, including the Cinque Terre Trail, Denali National Park and Ometepe Volcano. In his earlier years, Preston loved to hunt. He spent countless hours hunting with his brothers in Washington, Alaska, Wyoming, Nevada and Idaho. Wine tasting was another one of Preston's numerous hobbies, and he made several trips to France and Italy. He traveled to France just last year with a group of friends dubbed the Rhone Rangers.

Preston was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Patrick. He is survived at home by Jackie, Logan and Courtney Davis. He is also survived by Patrick's widow Olivia Worth, his brothers Michael (Lynn), Gary (Melody), Wally (Sandy) and his sister Jackie Worth; as well as nieces and nephews including Michael Worth, Andrea Worth, Eric Worth, Allison Schafer, Jay Worth, Maria Worth, Melina Rodman, Jeff Worth, Terry Worth, Sara Worth-Stecker, Morgan Worth-Forston and Nathalie Worth.

Anyone wishing to make a donation should give to the Neighbors in Need Fund or to Youth and Family Link.