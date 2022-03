Randy Galford

April 2, 1956 - Dec. 9, 2021

Randy Galford died suddenly in a Vancouver hospital after being in poor health for several years. He was proceeded in death by his father Forrest Galford. He is survived by his mother Alberta Galford, children Stephanie, Ryan, and Shannon, brother Steve (Nancy) Galford, sister Lyndia (Sonny) Lininger, sister Sharon (Ted) Parks, and sister Wadena O'Neil.

There will be a celebration of life after the new year.