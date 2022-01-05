Menu
Randy Greeley
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021

Randy Greeley

Mar. 25, 1953 - Dec. 7, 2021

Randy Greeley, age 68, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at St. John's Hospital in Longview. He was born March 25, 1953, in Longview WA, to Dale and Shirley (Carenen) Greeley.

He was a 1971 graduate of Kelso High School. He married Connie Ward on July 22, 1972, in Longview. He worked for Weyerhaeuser and retired from the pulp extruder department in 2013.

He is survived by his wife, Connie; son, Travis; grandkids Matt, Dayton, Brenden and Kasey; a sister, Vikki Sollee (Loren); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Randy touched are invited to attend his memorial service at the Newlife Church, 2241 42nd Ave. Longview, at 2 p.m. on Saturday January 8.


Published by The Daily News on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Newlife Church
2241 42nd Ave, Longview, WA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Connie, I am so sorry to read this. You are in my thoughts.
Jan Schroeder Hill
Friend
January 9, 2022
I have nothing but fond memories of my cousin Randy, and I send condolences to Connie, Travis, Vikki, Randy's beautiful grandchildren, and the rest of the friends and family who love him.
Darcie Chess
Family
January 5, 2022
